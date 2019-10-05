Blonde Bombshell Elsa Hosk Goes Braless Under Green Sweater In Paris

Victoria’s Secret Angel Elsa Hosk thrilled her 5.7 million Instagram followers with yet another sizzling update from Paris — and the blonde bombshell opted for a revealing, colorful look.

The babe shared a triple Instagram update taken while she was out and about on the streets of Paris, and the scandalous outfit had her fans drooling. Hosk rocked a thin green turtleneck sweater with a ribbed knit that clung to her curves. While the top had a high neckline that covered up her cleavage, the thin material of the sweater made it obvious that Hosk wasn’t wearing a bra in the shots.

She paired the green sweater with some purple stirrup pants that likewise highlighted her long, lean physique. She introduced yet another color by rocking some baby blue sandals to finish off the outfit. Hosk kept the accessories simple, adding only a pair of statement sunglasses to complete the look. She had a neutral trench draped on her shoulders to top off the ensemble.

In the first snap she shared, Hosk was striding along the sidewalks of Paris. In the second, she struck a power pose in front of a stunning building, shrugging into her coat as the wind blew it gently behind her. In the third snap, she rocked a street style vibe as a bus drove past her in the background.

Her followers loved the Parisian post, which received over 318,000 likes within just 14 hours. Her fans filled the comments section with compliments and loved all the looks that Hosk was serving up while abroad.

“Kill it every single look!!” one follower said.

“Queen of colors,” another fan said in reference to the bold hues in her outfit.

“In my dreams you’re my wife,” one flirtatious fan said.

Another fan who was all about Hosk’s style commented “what a look!!”

Hosk has certainly been serving up some major looks while in Paris, and mixing up her style game. While posing in front of the Eiffel Tower, the babe rocked a slinky blue mini dress accessorized with baby blue eye shadow straight out of the ’80s.

Then, she rocked a menswear-inspired look to the Thom Browne show, where she joined forces with rapper Cardi B.

She also brought a fair amount of animal print garments to Paris, such as a zebra print mini dress that flaunted her long, lean legs, and a pair of pink snakeskin pants that made a major style statement.

Hosk hasn’t clarified how long she’ll be spending in Paris, so fans will have to stay tuned to her Instagram page to see what kind of look she serves up next.