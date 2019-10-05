Rudy Giuliani Says He Is On A Mission To ‘Disrupt The World’

President Donald Trump’s attorney Rudy Giuliani said on Friday that his “mission” is “to disrupt the world,” Mediaite reports.

Giuliani made the remarks during a confrontational interview with Fox News’ Martha MacCallum.

Defending his most prominent client, the lawyer dismissed former U.S. emissary to Ukraine Kurt Volker’s testimony before the United States Congress, downplaying the importance of text messages Volker had released.

“We heard from Kurt Volker yesterday. He’s been around a long time, he’s spent a lot of time in Ukraine, he said that Joe Biden never did anything wrong,” MacCallum reminded Giuliani.

“He wouldn’t know that,” Giuliani said, but MacCallum continued to grill him, pointing out that she is simply repeating Volker’s words.

The former U.S. Emissary to Ukraine told Congress that he had reached out to Giuliani in May 2019, warning him that Yuriy Lutsenko, one of the Trump attorney’s main Ukraine sources, was not credible, and that his claims about former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter were untrue.

“He never said it to me, I don’t know what’s in his transcript,” Giuliani told the host.

MacCallum then moved on, asking the president’s attorney to explain why experienced State Department officials who worked in Ukraine feel differently about the allegations concerning Biden, suggesting that the officials would have tackled corruption, had there been any.

“Maybe Donald Trump is going to fix it all, because he’s a disruptive president who knows how to break up the swamp,” Giuliani said, defending his client.

“Donald Trump is going to fix it,” he added, proceeding to criticize the president’s predecessors. He also said that the Ukrainians he maintains correspondence with believe Biden is corrupt, and want the United States government to get involved.

Rudy Giuliani does not seem to be a well man. Here's a part of his latest Fox News interview that aired tonight. Note that he claims his Ukraine investigation ended before it began. pic.twitter.com/D2RaIBWfBm — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 5, 2019

But the host continued to challenge the lawyer, pointing out that he appears to be promising Trump will rid Ukraine of corruption. Giuliani shot back, saying that the president is actually looking to tackle corruption in the United States.

MacCallum then insisted that Giuliani explains why he is involved with what the Trump administration is doing overseas, noting that he is not even a government official, only the president’s personal lawyer.

“Why are you, the president’s personal attorney, what is your personal — what’s your mission?” she asked.

“To disrupt the world,” Giuliani responded.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Trump is being accused of using the power of his office to damage Biden’s presidential campaign. According to a whistleblower complaint, the president threatened to withdraw military aid to Ukraine unless its prosecutors go after the Bidens.