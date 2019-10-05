Emily DiDonato Flaunts Cleavage In See-Through Crop-Top For New ‘Sports Illustrated’ Swimsuit Shoot

Emily DiDonato has joined the roster of models who’ll appear in 2020’s Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Edition. The magazine made the announcement on Instagram and followed that up with a video of the brunette stunner showing off her model’s figure in a white see-through crop-top and nude string bikini bottoms.

It looks like the setting of the shoot is a lot less beachy than Sports Illustrated swimsuit fans may have come to expect. Emily is standing in what looks like a wooded area that looks a little breezy. She’s also standing with her hands crossed over her chest which indicates that she might be a little chilly.

Perhaps their theme for next year is “Western Chic.”

As The Inquisitr previously reported, the magazine has also announced that Danielle Herrington will be featured in next year’s issue. On Friday, they posted a video of her wearing a frilly white crop top similar to Emily’s and a matching pair of thong bikini bottoms. In the clip, Danielle is also rocking a cowboy hat.

“@danielle_herrington_ is the ultimate cowgirl on set for #SISwim 2020,” the caption read.

As for Emily, the news of her return means that next year’s edition will be the first time that she has graced the pages of Sports Illustrated since 2016, Sports Illustrated reports. She made her debut in 2013 and flew to Namibia for the shoot; she was featured in each consecutive edition until 2016.

In an interview for Fashion Week Daily, Emily opened up about what it takes to get ready for a Sports Illustrated shoot and confessed that she doesn’t always have the perfect bikini body.

“To be totally transparent, I’m not in perfect swimsuit shape all the time. The truth is, it takes effort, thought, and planning to be ready for something like Sports Illustrated. Staying like that all year round would be ideal, but it doesn’t happen! I’m human; I go up and down. But if I have a big shoot coming up, I’m really regimented. I’ll bring my own food to set, and make sure I work out in the morning.”

Emily added that she likes following the paleo diet, a regimen that prioritizes animal proteins and vegetables, but typically excludes dairy. The 28-year-old model stressed that she isn’t a strict paleo adherent, however. She also mentions that she usually avoids eating rice, grains, and bread.

Loading...

To see more of Emily’s stunning modeling photos and selfies, check out her personal page on Instagram.