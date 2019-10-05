Plus-Sized Model Ashley Alexiss Rocks Pink Heels And Skintight Houndstooth Dress In Gorgeous New Shot

Ashley Alexiss has been killing the fashion game on Instagram lately and her most recent post proves it.

As those who follow the plus-sized model on social media know, Ashley loves to share sexy snapshots for her 1.8 million Instagram fans in a wide-variety of gorgeous and NSFW outfits. The model regularly makes posts on the platform and with each and every photo that she shares, her fans tend to go wild. In the most recent photo that was shared with her fans, Alexiss looks drop dead gorgeous.

In the snapshot, Ashley is all smiles as she looks into the camera while riding a green colored bike. She wears her long, blond locks down and straight as well as a beautiful face of makeup that includes eyeliner, mascara, blush, lipgloss, and highlighter. The model’s killer figure is on display in the image while she’s clad in a curve-hugging houndstooth dress that fits her like a glove.

The top of the outfit leaves little to be desired as Alexiss shows a hint of cleavage though her hair is covering the majority of her chest. The bottom of the NSFW ensemble also leaves little to the imagination as her toned and tanned legs are on full display. She completes her look with a pair of bubblegum pink heels and in the caption of the image, she credits retailer Fashion Nova for the outfit.

The photo has only been live on her page for a short time but it’s earned the model her fair share of attention with over 2,000 likes in addition to 20-plus comments. Some fans took to the photo to rave over her outfit while countless others gushed over her amazing body.

“So pretty! Seriously missing your energy from the SI casting. They better put you in the magazine this year,” one of her fellow models wrote.

“You are so beautiful lady,” another fan commented.

“OMG!! I love the new hair!! So beautiful!!,” another chimed in.

Loading...

Last month, The Inquisitr shared that the beauty struck a pose in one of her sexiest outfits to date. In the NSFW image, the model leaned forward and put on a busty display in a lacy black lingerie top that barely contained her chest, offering her social media followers generous views of cleavage. And the tiny bottoms were just as sexy as the top while the model’s legs were also on display in the gorgeous photo.

That shot almost racked up over 1,000 comments and well over 62,000 likes.