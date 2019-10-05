Demi Rose Exposes Massive Cleavage In Tiny Chocolate Dress

Demi Rose has once again put her flawless curves on display. The British model and social media sensation has racked up over 10 million Instagram followers on account of her sensational physique and fierce beauty, definitely proving she has both on a whole other level. Demi took to her Instagram stories today for a little update on where she was and what she was doing, with the stories seeing the star in London, U.K.

Today’s update didn’t feature the model bursting out of a red glitter bikini, but it did showcase that killer cleavage.

Demi’s story came from the May Fair Kitchen restaurant in London’s swanky Mayfair, where she was seen seated at a table and smiling at the camera. The restaurant definitely appeared to match the chic descriptions people will see over on its website, as the model posed amid fine china and a wine glass. The brunette was looking sensational in a tiny and chocolate-colored dress with a plunging neckline and a sheer panel detail at the bust, further drawing the eye to her large cleavage. The dress boasted thin spaghetti straps flaunting the star’s slim shoulders – fans may have been wanting to see more of the outfit, but the snap didn’t showcase Demi in full length.

Demi appeared beautifully made up, with sweeping bronzer and blush accentuating her attractive features. The model tagged the restaurant in her image.

Demi seems to have found her peace with food after suffering from an eating disorder — the model has opened up about her past on social media. Things now seem balanced for Demi, although she has previously admitted to finding it tough to squeeze in workouts with traveling, as she told the Daily Mail.

“I try to keep as healthy as I can. With traveling, it’s hard to work out, I travel across the world but try to keep my routine. Everyone says I’m the healthiest person they know. The fattiest thing I will ever eat is nuts and peanut butter,” she said.

“My figure just gains weight so fast. Any bad thing I eat my body isn’t used to it and just puts on the weight. That means no birthday cake All I’ve eaten today is nuts. I’ve managed to eat a whole pot. I feel guilty as there’s a lot of fat in the nuts. That’s my treat! So I’m happy!” Demi added.

With that ability to consume a jar of nuts, it looks like Demi does choose to snack on the healthier things. Fans wishing to see more of Demi should follow her Instagram.