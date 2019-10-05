‘Oafish’ Donald Trump Rambled About ‘Beautiful’ Chocolate Cake In Call With China President, New Report Says

As details of Donald Trump's calls with foreign leaders emerge, they paint a picture of an 'ill-informed' Trump who frequently sent aides into a panic with his often pointless rambling, according to a 'Washington Post' report.

Following revelations that Donald Trump used a phone call with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky to pressure Zelensky into carrying out a bogus “investigation” into Democrat Joe Biden, as The Inquisitr reported, and a whistleblower report revealed that record of Trump’s calls with numerous foreign leaders were stashed on a super-secret National Security Council computer server, details of those other high-level Trump phone calls have continued to emerge.

Those details paint a picture of an “ill informed” Trump who often comes across as “oafish” in phone conversations with other world leaders, sending aides into a panic that Trump would “make promises he shouldn’t keep,” make statements that directly contradict official United States policy, or just make embarrassing and “huge” mistakes, according to a new report published on Friday by The Washington Post.

In one particularly bizarre and awkward call, Trump repeatedly regaled Chinese President Xi Jinping with declarations of how much he loved a specific type of chocolate cake. The call came sometime after an April, 2017, meeting between Trump and Xi at Trump’s Florida Mar-a-Lago estate at which the two shared what Trump publicly described as “the most beautiful piece of chocolate cake you have ever seen.”

But the “chocolate cake” episode did not concern Trump staffers as much as his talks with authoritarian rulers in which he effectively communicated that “the United States supports or at least does not care about human rights or their aggressive behavior,” according to the Post report.

Donald Trump (l) with then-Prime Minister Theresa May of the United Kingdom. Dan Kitwood / Getty Images

In a call with Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte, whose violent campaign against supposed drug dealers has killed thousands of his own countrymen, Trump told Duterte the he was doing an “unbelievable job on the drug problem.”

As The Inquisitr reported earlier, The Post report also revealed that in his first call with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Trump came across as “obsequious” and “fawning,” while he rambled aimlessly about seemingly random topics. Putin, for his part, stuck to “formal talking points” in the call, The Post reported.

Trump’s overly affectionate attitude toward Putin even spilled into his calls with other leaders, according to The Post. In a call with then-Prime Minister Theresa May of the United Kingdom, Trump repeatedly argued with her for what aides said was a full 10 minutes over British intelligence agencies’ conclusion that Russia ordered the poisoning by nerve gas of a former Russian intelligence agent, near the ex-agent’s home in England.

Though the Russia’s involvement in the assassination attempt was considered largely an open-and-shut case, Trump insisted that he was “not sure” that Russia was really the culprit.

In a separate report, The Washington Post counted 16 separate “private” conversations between Trump and Putin, with the first coming just eight days after Trump’s inauguration, and the most recent on July 31 of this year — just six days after his now-infamous call with Zelensky, which now forms the basis for Trump’s potential impeachment.