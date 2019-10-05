‘Oafish’ Donald Trump Rambled About ‘Beautiful’ Chocolate Cake In Call With China President, New Report Says

As details of Trump's calls with foreign leaders emerge, they paint a picture of an 'ill-informed' Trump who frequently sent aides into a panic with his often pointless rambling, according to a 'Washington Post' report.

Previous reports have revealed that Donald Trump purportedly used a phone call with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky to pressure him into carrying out a bogus “investigation” into Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, with a whistleblower report also alleging that records of the president’s phone calls with numerous foreign leaders were stashed on a super-secret National Security Council computer server. Now, details of other high-level phone calls involving Trump are still emerging.

Those new details paint a picture of an “ill-informed” Trump who often comes across as “oafish” in phone conversations with other world leaders. This has reportedly sent aides into a panic that the president would “make promises he shouldn’t keep,” make statements that directly contradict official United States policy, or just make embarrassing and “huge” mistakes, according to a new report published on Friday by The Washington Post.

In one particularly bizarre and awkward call, Trump allegedly regaled Chinese President Xi Jinping with declarations of how much he loved a specific type of chocolate cake. The call came sometime after an April 2017 meeting between Trump and Xi at Trump’s Florida Mar-a-Lago estate at which the two shared what the U.S. president publicly described as “the most beautiful piece of chocolate cake you have ever seen.”

But the “chocolate cake” episode did not concern Trump staffers as much as his talks with authoritarian rulers in which he effectively communicated that “the United States supports or at least does not care about human rights or their aggressive behavior,” according to the Post report.

Dan Kitwood / Getty Images

In a call with Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte, whose violent campaign against supposed drug dealers has seen him accused of killing thousands of his own countrymen, Trump told Duterte he was doing an “unbelievable job on the drug problem.”

As The Inquisitr reported earlier, The Washington Post report also revealed that in his first call with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Trump came across as “obsequious” and “fawning” while he rambled aimlessly about seemingly random topics. Putin, for his part, stuck to “formal talking points” in the call, the outlet reported.

Trump’s overly affectionate attitude toward Putin even spilled into his calls with other leaders, according to The Washington Post. In a call with then-Prime Minister Theresa May of the United Kingdom, Trump reportedly argued with her for what aides said was a full 10 minutes over British intelligence agencies’ conclusion that Russia ordered the nerve gas poisoning of a former Russian intelligence agent near his home in England.

Though the Russia’s involvement in the assassination attempt was considered largely an open-and-shut case, Trump insisted that he was “not sure” that Russia was really the culprit.

In a separate report, The Washington Post counted 16 separate “private” conversations between Trump and Putin, with the first coming just eight days after the U.S. president’s inauguration, and the most recent on July 31 of this year — just six days after his now-infamous call with Zelensky, which now forms the basis for Trump’s potential impeachment.