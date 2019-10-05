’90 Day Fiancé’: Fernanda Flores Goes Totally Topless On Instagram

TLC’s 90 Day Fiancé star, Fernanda Flores, is putting her reality star power to good use to spread awareness about breast cancer to her fans and followers during Breast Cancer Awareness Month, according to a report from Soap Dirt.

The reality star-turned-model recently took to Instagram to post a series of photos of herself. The series of photos start off showing Flores kneeling on a bed, wearing nothing but a tiny pink thong while using an instructional booklet on “how to check your boobs” to cover her breasts. As the images go on, Flores ditches the booklet and wraps her arms around her bare upper body to shield herself from the camera. The model used the caption of the post to explain that she had decided to partner with Lounge, an underwear company, to release 20,000 pink thongs, which can be ordered for a “small donation.” Flores also admitted that she was unaware of how to check her own breasts for signs of cancer before being a part of Lounge’s campaign.

Fans and followers of the reality star were quick to flood the comment section of the post to offer support and share their own experiences with breast cancer.

“Yeeesss let’s all educate each other. Before my sister was diagnosed with breast cancer I was clueless. She was in her 30s. So it’s just not an older woman problem… 1 in 8 women will get this horrible disease. My sister beat it through early detection,” one person said.

“You are beautiful and your body is also beautiful. Thank you for going out on a limb to bring awareness,” another wrote.

Flores was catapulted to reality stardom after appearing on the sixth season of the popular TLC series with then-husband, Jonathan Rivera. The pair met in Flores’ home country of Mexico and immediately hit it off while dancing together in a local nightclub. At the time, Flores was a 19-year-old student while Rivera was a 32-year-old realtor living in Lumberton, North Carolina. But despite the significant age difference, Flores and Rivera were determined to make their relationship work.

After a few months of long-distance dating, Rivera proposed to Flores and applied for the K-1 visa to bring the Mexican woman to the United States. The two exchanged vows in a small ceremony, but their honeymoon period was cut short. At the end of the season, it was revealed that the two had separated and that Flores had moved in with family members.

Flores later opened up about her relationship with Rivera, claiming the realtor was abusive, controlling, and unfaithful during their marriage, as previously reported by The Inquisitr. Rivera has since denied the claims.