Kendall Jenner Stuns In Unzipped Denim Jumpsuit – No Frills, No Flourishes

Kendall Jenner doesn’t need fancy flourishes. The world’s highest-paid supermodel landed her gig by virtue of her sheer beauty and killer frame. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star may have a wardrobe filled with designer clothing, but her fans would likely argue that she looks as great in sweats as she does in her red carpet dresses. Kendall looked jaw-dropping in a pair of spandex shorts at sunset earlier this year, and it looks like the low-frills look is back.

A photo of Kendall has appeared on Kendall + Kylie’s Instagram; the clothing line is co-owned by the 23-year-old and her younger sister, Kylie Jenner. The photo was professionally shot, but it wasn’t fancy. Kendall was seen snapped against a plain wall, with the star herself taking center stage in a low-key way.

Kendall appeared in a stylish denim jumpsuit from the brand, and she was photographed from the thighs up. The star was looking right at the camera with a smoldering gaze as she posed in the clothing, and a zipper at the chest was half way down.

Kendall didn’t seem out to flaunt all that much. The star’s pose and simple outfit afforded a no-flourishes feel, with the model appearing without any accessories. The Adidas spokesperson was wearing makeup, but the blush and bronzer seemed to be accentuating her features discreetly; it wasn’t overdone.

Kendall seems to be blessed from above. The star is known for wolfing down pasta; Kendall adores the dish, but she keeps her slender waistline. That said, Kendall is a workout queen, with the star regularly taking hikes out in L.A. and hitting the gym. The year 2016 saw the model speak about training before her fashion shows, per People.

“I worked out so hard for that, like, literally every single day — sometimes twice. I’d go to my trainer, then I’d go for a run a couple hours later,” she said.

“I love running outside. You can go on a run on a treadmill but it’s really not the same. I used to be the most athletic kid. I was always outside. I was super outdoorsy running around in the mud and doing that kind of stuff. I don’t do that ever [now]. You’re always like stuck inside, you’re always in a gym, or you’re always in your phone or whatever. So to actually to get outside and run outside … I enjoy it,” Kendall added about preferring the natural workouts.

