Jojo Babie Shows Off Curvy Booty & Toned Legs In Nude Bodysuit

Jojo Babie’s fans know that the Instagram hottie is all about showing off her assets. She recently tantalized her fans with a photo of herself rocking an open robe as she flaunted her chest. However, her update from yesterday was all about her booty.

The Instagram stunner posed in a curve-hugging bodysuit. She stood with her back angled towards the camera, giving fans a good look at her derriere. The bodysuit was a light, nude color. She kept the theme rolling with a pair of nude high heels.

Jojo also wore a cropped denim jacket on top, which had long sleeves. She wore her hair down, and looked over her right shoulder with a sultry pout. She raised her right hand by her hair for the shot.

The model rocked pink lipstick and a small cat-eye, as she was spotted in an alleyway between two buildings.

This update garnered over 103,000 likes, with fans focusing on her figure.

“Beautiful!! Fantastic legs!!” exclaimed a fan.

“Beautiful features from head to toe,” said another fan.

“Amazing JoJo thickness is your beauty,” complimented a follower.

“Can there be a more perfect shape,” wondered another follower.

“You make waking up worth it jojo!” said an Instagram user.

In addition to this photo, Babie previously showed off her booty in a different update, which she posted four days ago.

The photo showed Jojo on a sidewalk, as she sported a pair of black booty shorts. The shorts were arguably small, as her derriere didn’t seem to be fully contained. She stood with her legs apart, and angled her back to the camera.

Babie also wore a white top, and held a 1st Phorm water bottle in her hands. The shorts were also branded with the company’s logo.

The model wore her hair down, and wore a pair of reflective aviator sunglasses.

Behind Jojo, you could see a couple of benches, along with a volleyball court and palm trees.

This update was liked over 105,000 times.

Since these updates, Jojo has also shared another promotional post on Instagram. The update was for 1st Phorm again, and featured a recipe for one of the brand’s protein powders. The seasonally-inspired recipe was for pumpkin cookie sandwiches.

It’s not unusual for social media models to promote different brands. And in Jojo’s case, most of her promotional work seems to be in partnership with 1st Phorm.

For now, fans can hope for more sultry updates from the model in the coming days.