Jojo Babie Shows Off Curvy Booty & Toned Legs In Nude Bodysuit

Jojo Babie’s fans know that the Instagram hottie is all about showing off her assets. She recently tantalized her fans with a photo of herself rocking an open robe as she flaunted her chest. However, her update from yesterday was all about her booty.

On Thursday, Jojo posed in a curve-hugging bodysuit in a light nude color. She stood with her back angled towards the camera, giving fans a good look at her derriere and keeping the theme rolling with a pair of nude high heels.

Jojo also wore a cropped, long-sleeved denim jacket on top of her bodysuit. The model wore her hair down and looked over her right shoulder with a sultry pout as she raised her right hand by her hair for the shot. The Instagram star rocked pink lipstick and a small cat-eye in the photo, where she was snapped in an alleyway between two buildings.

This update garnered over 103,000 likes, with many fans focusing on her figure.

“Beautiful!! Fantastic legs!!” exclaimed a fan.

“Beautiful features from head to toe,” said another Instagram user.

“Amazing JoJo thickness is your beauty,” complimented a follower.

“Can there be a more perfect shape,” a fourth admirer quipped.

“You make waking up worth it jojo!” a fifth fan remarked.

In addition to this photo, Babie previously showed off her booty in a different update, which she posted four days ago.

The photo showed Jojo on a sidewalk as she sported a pair of black booty shorts. The shorts were arguably small, as her derriere didn’t seem to be fully contained. She stood with her legs apart and angled her back to the camera.

Babie also wore a white top and held a 1st Phorm water bottle in her hands. The shorts were also branded with the company’s logo. The model wore her hair down and wore a pair of reflective aviator sunglasses as she posed in front of a backdrop with a couple of benches, along with a volleyball court and palm trees.

This update was liked over 105,000 times.

Since these updates, Jojo has also shared another promotional post on Instagram. The update was for 1st Phorm again and featured a recipe for one of the brand’s protein powders. As noted, the seasonally-inspired recipe was for pumpkin cookie sandwiches.

It’s not unusual for social media models to promote different brands. In Jojo’s case, most of her promotional work seems to be in partnership with 1st Phorm.

For now, fans can hope for more sultry updates from the model in the coming days.