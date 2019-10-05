‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Jason & Sam Are Hot On Peter’s Trail, Spinelli Eager To Help

Jason and Sam are bound to figure out Peter's involvement with Shiloh very soon.

Peter August is doing his best to keep the secrets of his past hidden on ABC’s General Hospital, but it may soon blow up for him. Everything was going perfect between him and Maxie, that is until Shiloh summoned him to Pentonville to do his bidding. Now that Shiloh is dead, Peter assumes that his secrets are buried with him. Little does Peter know that, at this point, Jason and Sam are asking lots of questions, getting closer to learning about his ties to the Dawn of Day leader.

On Friday’s episode, Jason stopped Dev at General Hospital, having him go over everything that happened the night that Shiloh took Wiley — and ended up getting himself killed by Sam — on the Haunted Star. Sam will join the conversation on Monday as Dev continues to share what he remembers about that night. A brand new General Hospital preview clip reveals that Dev mentions that Peter had a gym bag and a briefcase with him when Dev ran into him on the docks. Dev also says that Peter seemed kind of nervous.

Now that Sam and Jason have gathered some information about Peter, their suspicions seem to be spot on — he was definitely involved with Shiloh. Now they just need to find out how. One person who will be quite eager to bust Peter August is Spinelli. According to the print version of Soap Opera Digest, Sam will be calling on Spin to gain his expertise, trying to find out what the connection is between the two men.

Peter's Helena-sized secret is dangerously close to the surface, West Coast. How much longer can he keep Maxie in the dark?#GH is brand-new and STARTS NOW on ABC! @wesramsey pic.twitter.com/Cl3RJx6Q3m — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) September 25, 2019

Spin has been suspicious of Peter ever since he started dating Maxie. Now, he is going to go the extra mile to prove that Peter is a bad guy after all. He desperately wants to protect his ex from getting hurt, as was shown last week on General Hospital.

Of course, Maxie is now heavily involved with Peter. Either way, she is going to be upset. In Peter’s mind, he has done all of this for Maxie, just as Valentin Cassadine believes that giving Nina her daughter proved how much he loves her. However, Valentin’s secret will be exposed next week, as The Inquisitr had previously detailed. Peter may start getting extremely worried once Nina discovers that Valentin has been lying to her all this time. He may realize that secrets have a habit of eventually coming out, and his could be next.

Will Peter end up telling Maxie all about his past — and his dealings with Shiloh — before Jason, Sam, and Spinelli find out the truth? Keep watching General Hospital next week to see just how close they get to figuring it all out.