Chanel West Coast Rocks Striped Crop Top And Skintight Miniskirt, Calls Pink A ‘Bad B*tch Color’

Chanel West Coast is constantly thrilling her 3.2 million Instagram followers with sizzling shots of her curvaceous figure. Earlier today, she shared a snap of herself bending over in a bodycon look with her flawless face on display. In the caption of that particular post, she included a hashtag that hinted at Botox treatments.

Her latest Instagram update featured another snap of herself in the outfit. While it looked like a dress in the shot where she was bending over, the full body view showed that the look was actually a crop top and miniskirt combination. The lilac and pink striped look hugged Chanel’s curves and had her toned physique on full display. The beauty chameleon is constantly changing her look, from platinum blonde hair to shorter locks to dark blue hair. In her latest post, she was rocking waist-length brunette hair that hung in sleek sheets.

She added a bit of personal style by putting two sparkling clips in her hair, and kept the look casual by opting for pink sneakers rather than stilettos. The short miniskirt flaunted her curvy legs, and her toned abs were on display in the look as well. She finished the outfit by incorporating a chain necklace to add a touch of bling. Her makeup was natural, with popping highlighter and glossy lips to complete the vibe.

In the caption, Chanel declared pink to be a “bad b*tch color,” and her followers loved the snap. The photo received over 6,200 likes within just 37 minutes. While her cleavage was hidden by the crop top, there was still plenty of skin on display to tantalize her followers.

The look that Chanel rocked was from the online retailer Fashion Nova, and her fans loved the ensemble.

“Pink is one of the best colors,” one follower agreed in the comments section.

“So gorgeous,” another fan commented.

“Looking good Chanel,” another fan said.

One follower commented “I like your style you always look good.”

Many of her followers simply left a string of emoji in the comments section to express how they felt about the look.

Fans who follow Chanel on Instagram but want more of her personality should make sure they’re watching her on MTV. Chanel is one of the stars of Rob Dyrdek’s show Ridiculousness, where she spends every episode reacting to clips and sharing her signature laugh with the audience.

The pint-sized rapper has also been releasing a ton of new music lately, complete with sizzling music videos that all have very different vibes, but all showcase Chanel looking smoking hot.