Belgian Fitness Model Savannah Prez Flaunts Insanely Toned Abs In Strappy Pink Crop Top

Belgian fitness model Savannah Prez treated her fans to a new glimpse at her abs on Friday when she uploaded a photo of herself rocking a strappy pink crop top and a pair of distressed blue jeans. In the photo, Savannah’s fingers tugs at one of the belt loops, which reveals even more of her enviably trim torso.

The post is part of her ongoing collaboration with Fit Jeans and in the caption, she announced the winners of a giveaway. But several of her fans seemed to ignore that and proceeded to shower her with compliments in the comments section anyway.

Why you are so beautiful? one fan asked

“Such a Babe,” another added.

“You’re amazing,” a third fan gushed.

“So cute!” a fourth exclaimed.

One fan found a unique way to show their admiration for the work Savannah has been putting in at the gym.

“QUAD DAMN‼️” they wrote. “Building some tree trunks. Keep hustling for the gain train,” one follower commented

But others were more direct when complimenting the muscle tone of her lower body.

“Damn!!! I’m in love with those legs…” another follower wrote.

If she reads her comments regularly then Savannah is probably used to getting this type of attention on her Instagram posts. As The Inquisitr previously reported, she got lots of enthusiastic comments when she posted a photo of herself in a very flattering zebra print swimsuit. The post is currently sitting on close to 16,000 likes and more than 250 comments.

If you’re getting green with envy over Savannah’s muscular body, Savannah’s post explains that it wasn’t something that happened overnight, but a “long process” that took place in stages.

In an interview with Simply Shredded, Savannah explained how she got into bodybuilding in the first place.

“I’ve always been passionate about pushing my body and my limits. Before I started working out, I used to play basketball….I wanted to do something entirely different… that’s when I decided to try out a sport that I could do on my terms.”

Savannah later said that she started working with a coach for her diet after 6 months of weight training.

When asked about her main motivations, she mentioned the huge support she receives daily from her 610,000 followers on Instagram.

“I try my very best to post interesting content which will motivate everyone to work out as well and make everyone believe that they can also have good results if they believe in it, and work hard for it too,” she added.

She also named Venezuelan fitness model Michelle Lewin as a major inspiration as well.