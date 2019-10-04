Former ‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Jenelle Evans Says She Is Making ‘Wiser Decisions’

Jenelle Evans shared her life on the hit MTV show Teen Mom 2 for nearly a decade. However, the mom-of-three was let go from the show earlier this year. In a new tweet released on Friday, Jenelle says that she is making “wiser decisions” after revealing she would no longer post “clickbait.”

“Hello Twitter. No ads from now on! Sorry to my fans for all the annoying posting in the past,” Jenelle wrote on the social media site Friday morning.

“Just to clarify for years I never posted any articles to my social pages unless it was exclusives about myself. The other ones were written/posted by other companies,” she explained in another tweet.

Prior to her post on Friday, Jenelle didn’t typically post personally on the account. Rather, she would take to Instagram to share updates with her followers including photos of her family. Along with the tweets, she added a new profile picture of herself. In the photo, Jenelle is wearing a yellow dress and smiling for the camera.

Upon her return to Twitter, some of her followers asked her how she will earn income.

“I have income in many diff ways. That’s my business and no one else’s. Im just growing older and making wiser decisions in life.”

Jenelle was first introduced to audiences on her Season 2 episode of 16 and Pregnant. On the show, she found out she was pregnant with her oldest son, Jace. Jenelle’s mother gained custody of Jenelle’s son and their lives were then chronicled on Teen Mom 2. Over the past several years, fans have followed Jenelle and her ups and downs. She had another son with ex-boyfriend Nathan Griffith and then moved on with her now husband, David Eason. The two married and had one child together, a daughter named Ensley.

Although Jenelle shared her life on the show for many years, MTV cut ties with Jenelle earlier this year. Following an incident in which her husband allegedly shot her French bulldog, Nugget, her children were removed from the couples care. Jenelle and David spent weeks in and out of court in an effort to regain custody of their kids. Before the Fourth of July, the couple regained custody of their kids.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Jenelle and her husband recently took the kids on a family fall trip to Nashville. She shared photos of her kids on the trip and it looked like the family had a fun time.