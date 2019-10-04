Former ‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Jenelle Evans Says She Is Making ‘Wiser Decisions’

Jenelle Evans shared her life on the hit MTV show Teen Mom 2 for nearly a decade, however the mom-of-three was let go from the show earlier this year. In a new tweet shared on Friday, Jenelle says that she is making “wiser decisions” after revealing that she would no longer post “clickbait.”

“Hello Twitter. No ads from now on! Sorry to my fans for all the annoying posting in the past,” Jenelle wrote on the social media site Friday morning.

“Just to clarify for years I never posted any articles to my social pages unless it was exclusives about myself. The other ones were written/posted by other companies,” she explained in another tweet.

Prior to her post on Friday, Jenelle typical social media behavior would see her take to Instagram in order to share updates with her followers, often posting photos of her family. Along with these most recent Friday tweets, she added a new profile picture of herself. In that photo, Jenelle is seen wearing a yellow dress and smiling for the camera.

Upon her return to Twitter, some of her followers asked her how she will earn income.

“I have income in many diff ways. That’s my business and no one else’s. Im just growing older and making wiser decisions in life.”

Jenelle was first introduced to audiences on her Season 2 episode of 16 and Pregnant. On the show, she found out she was pregnant with her oldest son, Jace. Jenelle’s mother gained custody of Jenelle’s son, and their lives were then chronicled on Teen Mom 2. Over the past several years, fans have followed Jenelle and her tumultuous life. She had another son with ex-boyfriend Nathan Griffith, and then moved on with her now-husband, David Eason. The two married and had one child together, a daughter named Ensley.

Although Jenelle shared her life on the show for a long time, MTV cut ties with Jenelle earlier this year. Following an incident in which her husband allegedly shot her French bulldog, Nugget, her children were removed from the couple’s care. Jenelle and David spent weeks in and out of court in an effort to regain custody of their kids. In advance of the Fourth of July, the couple regained custody of their kids.

As was previously reported by The Inquisitr, Jenelle and her husband recently took the kids on a family trip to Nashville. She shared photos of her kids on the trip, and it looked like the family had a fun time.