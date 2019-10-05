Emily Ratajkowski Teases Cleavage In Curve-Hugging White Bodysuit

Sports Illustrated babe Emily Ratajkowski is once again flaunting her enviable curves on Instagram, and fans don’t seem to mind it one bit. After turning heads at the New York Film Festival on Thursday night, where she stormed the red carpet in a fabulous black satin midi skirt and matching crop top, the Inamorata Woman entrepreneur took to Instagram the following day to showcase yet another eye-catching outfit from her own collection.

The 28-year-old hottie was spotted on Friday — on the Instagram feed of her lingerie and swimsuit brand — rocking a curve-clinging white bodysuit from her latest leisurewear collection. Emily teamed the item with a stylish pair of baggy, wide-leg trousers in a trendy plaid pattern, the trousers being held in place by a sophisticated tiger-print belt. In keeping with the animal-print theme, she accessorized with a snakeskin hand bag that matched the earth-toned palette of her trousers and belt. Ever the glam queen, the gorgeous supermodel added some glitz to her attire with understated gold jewelry, including a delicate necklace, a thin bracelet, and shiny hoop earrings.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Emily originally showcased the look on Instagram, in a post shared to her personal profile a little over a week ago. The post in question, which has since been deleted, showed Emily flashing her ample cleavage in the low-cut bodysuit as she posed for a couple of shots that were closely cropped to her beautiful face. All dolled-up for the occasion, the Vogue model put her chic makeup and adorable freckles on display, while also offering fans a hint of her famous cleavage.

Unlike the previous photos, the latest update gave a more detailed view of Emily’s outfit while still highlighting the Inamorata bodysuit. Snapped on a park bench, the stunning model showed off the fashionable ensemble as she posed with her hands tucked behind her head, her legs spread wide. Her relaxed and arguably provocative posture gave off a casual vibe, while also perfectly complementing her jazzy attire.

As per usual, Emily was in her element as she modeled the Inamorata apparel. The dark-haired beauty exuded an air of sexy, nonchalant confidence, sporting a coy expression and a coquettish pout as she gazed into the distance. In classic Emily Ratajkowski style, the Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Edition model put her busty assets on display, showing quite a bit of skin in the snug bodysuit.

Crafted out of a clingy ribbed fabric, the form-fitting garment hugged her curves in all the right places, highlighting her perky chest. The sparkling gold necklace adorning her decolletage called further attention to her curves. Meanwhile, the high-waisted trousers and eye-popping belt accentuated her super-tiny waistline, emphasizing Emily’s hourglass frame.

Loading...

Unsurprisingly, the new photo immediately caught the eye of Emily’s fans, garnering more than 14,000 likes on Instagram — significantly more than other posts populating the Inamorata Woman feed. Fans who want to see more of Emily can follow the supermodel on Instagram.