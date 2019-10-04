Carrie Underwood Blows NYC Away In Gun Metal Minidress, But A Backstage Moment Really Makes It Worth Watching

Carrie Underwood’s Instagram account appears to have had an update. The Cry Pretty singer has been steadily filling her feed with mash-up videos as she traverses the U.S. on her “Cry Pretty 360” tour, although not all cities visited have been as major as the one featured in today’s video.

The singer’s appearance at New York City’s Madison Square Garden this week was recently documented by The Inquisitr, although the gun metal minidress seen in a snap posted to The Garden’s Instagram account only proved the tip of the iceberg compared to this video. Carrie’s mash-up today included a whole host of sizzling looks, with the footage also including some backstage moments. For fans of Carrie, these likely proved the most touching.

Carrie’s video showed her both on the stage and off it. During her performances, Carrie was seen belting out her tracks, although the video itself opened by honoring the Big Apple location. The city’s iconic block infrastructure was seen, with a poster of Carrie’s face in front of Madison Square Garden also appearing.

Carrie was then heard saying that it was “good to be back in New York City this evening,” with fans then hearing the mother of two’s famous “Southbound” song playing.

As to the backstage parts, these saw Carrie in two ways. A snap of the singer rocking a simple pair of jeans in a group setting was unusual – Carrie tends to appear in those glittery dresses – but Carrie speaking into the camera is likely what did it for fans.

Carrie’s backstage moment saw her rocking a one-shouldered and pink-colored dress. The blonde seemed so excited, it was like she could barely contain herself. An “oh my god!” was heard as Carrie expressed her excitement at being in the Big Apple, with the singer seen pointing behind her as she stated her Madison Square Garden location. Carrie then seemed to struggle to find words for how amazing the crowd had been – she even put her hands over her eyes at one point. Carrie then admitted to a state of disbelief.

“I don’t know what just happened,” she said.

“Wow,” she added.

Admittedly, there was a moving element to seeing this country singer gushing backstage at one of the world’s most prestigious venues. Carrie now comes as somewhat of a superstar in the music industry, with her early days auditioning in front of Simon Cowell appearing to be a distant memory. Carrie now has a solid career, a business, plus a family. Clearly, the star was moved by her recent appearance.