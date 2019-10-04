Watch Minnesota Twins Vs. New York Yankees Stream Live: Start Time, American League Division Series Game 1

The Minnesota Twins have lost five straight postseason series against the New York Yankees, but will look to break that curse starting Friday in the American League Division Series.

The last time the Minnesota Twins qualified for the Major League Baseball postseason, in 2017, they faced the New York Yankees in the American League Wild Card Game — losing 8-4. The losing pitcher for Minnesota in that game was righty Jose Berrios, who came on in the third inning, only to allow three runs in three innings, two of them on an Aaron Judge home run, according to MLB.com. But this time, the Twins face the Yankees in the AL Division Series with both teams topping their divisions, and winning 101 and 103 games respectively. And Berrios will pitch again, this time as a starter.

In fact, the 25-year-old out of Bayamon, Puerto Rico, will make his first postseason start in the big leagues, in the opening ALDS game that will stream live from Yankee Stadium.

To find out how to watch a live online stream of the Minnesota Twins vs. New York Yankees opening AL Division Series game, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. First pitch is scheduled for 7:07 p.m. EDT, 4:07 p.m. PDT at 50,200-seat Yankee Stadium in the Bronx, New York City, on Friday, October 4.

The series should be a good one for fans who, as an old commercial once put it, “dig the long ball.” Minnesota led the Majors Leagues with 307 home runs — just one ahead of the Yankees with 306. No other MLB team belted more than 288. But the Yankees did it mostly without one of their top sluggers, Giancarlo Stanton, who as The Inquisitr reported, went on the injured list way back on April 1, finally returning on June 18, only to go back on the IL on June 25.

Stanton came back again on September 18, but in 18 games and 72 plate appearances for the 2019 Yankees, Stanton managed only three round-trippers, according to Baseball Reference stats.

The Twins will be looking to break their postseason curse against the Bronx Bombers, after losing five straight postseason series to New York going back to 2003, and including the 2017 one-game Wild Card playoff. The other four defeats to the Yankees came in the AL Division Series, a streak that Minnesota — whose 101-win total is their highest since 1965 — is desperate to snap. In 1965, when they won 102, the Twins played in their first World Series, losing in seven games to the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Jose Berrios, who gets the start Friday, took the loss against the Yankees in the 2017 AL Wild Card game. Hannah Foslien / Getty Images

To watch a free live online stream of the Minnesota Twins vs. New York Yankees ALDS-opening clash, log in to MLB Network, which offers a live stream free of charge to anyone with cable or satellite TV login credentials from participating providers, and is available through the MLB At Bat app for mobile devices, as well as on set-top streaming boxes, such as the Apple TV, Roku, and Amazon Fire.

Another way to watch the Minnesota Twins vs. New York Yankees game with a free livestream — but without a cable subscription — is to sign up for a complimentary trial of one of the increasingly popular streaming TV packages, which include Sling TV, YouTube TV, or AT&T TV Now, which until recently was known as DirecTV Now. All three of those services require credit card information and will charge a subscription fee. But they also each offer a seven-day free trial, during which fans can watch the Twins-Yanks playoff game in the Bronx live stream for free.

Fans with authentication from a participating cable or satellite provider can also subscribe for free to Postseason.tv which provides alternate video feeds of the Minnesota-New York ALDS playoff game and many other MLB postseason contests. Even without those login credentials, a $24.99 subscription fee allows users to buy access to Postseason.tv