WWE News: John Cena Says His Body Can’t ‘Handle’ WWE Schedule Anymore

John Cena would like to be a member of the WWE for as long as possible, but the 42-year-old superstar realizes that his in-ring days are coming to a near end. As his appearances have gotten fewer, Cena has become a part-time performer in the past two years, allowing him to have a flexible schedule due to his ongoing film projects. With Cena receiving major roles in Hollywood, the 16-time WWE World Champion has slowly transitioned from a wrestler to an actor.

He is currently following the footsteps of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson who also shared a similar path from the wrestling world to the big screen. Despite his immense love for the WWE, Cena has also been realistic about his ability to perform at an advanced age.

“If I didn’t have these opportunities, I still would be taking, actively taking, time off. My body just can’t handle the schedule anymore. When I turned 40, I really took a look in the mirror and said, ‘Hey, man, I know you really like this, but instead of 250 performances a year, from here on out, just do it 100 times and do it well. And then it became, ‘Just do it 50 times and do it well.’ And now it’s like, ‘Hey, you really have to prepare to get ready to perform and then really recover after a performance,” said Cena, according to Yahoo.

“Elbow Grease” taught young readers to be proud of who you are and Never Give Up! Now, join the #ElbowGrease family as they learn about the value of TEAMWORK in Elbow Grease vs Motozilla! https://t.co/ngoPoBzUa8 pic.twitter.com/k2fvmw6v9R — John Cena (@JohnCena) October 2, 2019

After dominating the scene for a lengthy period, Cena stepped away from the ring for a much-needed break. He has been absent from some notable WWE shows this year, which is unlikely to change going forward. Based on his comments, Cena intends to retain a similar schedule with the company. But he did note that he would never completely walk away from the WWE, where he will always have a role to play.

Loading...

In recent days, rumors have linked Cena with a potential appearance on the premiere of Friday Night SmackDown on FOX, as previously reported by The Inquisitr. Given that his career began on the blue brand, it’s only right that he returns to celebrate the special event.

But as he continues to rise in Hollywood, it’s possible that Cena will become an on-air personality instead of an active wrestler, which has been the case this year. Of course, there are very few wrestlers who can still captivate an audience like Cena, so the door will always be open for him to compete in the WWE.