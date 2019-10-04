Jennifer Lopez Rocks Snakeskin Leggings In Rare, Makeup-Free Photos

Jennifer Lopez stepped out looking a little bit different today.

Currently, the Hustlers star is in New York City where she has been spotted out and about a few times over the past few days. The stunner is currently there with actor Owen Wilson as the duo are filming their romantic comedy musical titled Marry Me. New photos that were shared by The Daily Mail show the brunette beauty walking the streets of the Big Apple and looking super causal in the process.

In the images that were posted by the media outlet, Jennifer was photographed keeping her head down in many of the shots as she seemed to be avoiding the paparazzi. For her laid-back and casual look, the mother of two wore her long, brunette locks slicked back in a high bun as it appeared as though she may have just got done with a workout. Lopez ditched her normal face of makeup in the photo, opting to go au-natural and fresh-faced instead.

Jenny from the block showed off her beautiful figure in a pair of snakeskin leggings that fit her like a glove. She definitely was dressed for cooler Fall weather in the image, cozying up in a loose-fitting black Guess sweatshirt that draped over her body. She completed the look with a pair of black sneakers. Earlier in the day, she was photographed rocking another casual outfit, this time a pair of black Adidas pants and a black tank top. She also wore her long locks pulled back in a high bun but this time she accessorized the look with sunglasses.

Just last week, The Inquisitr shared that Lopez dropped some huge news for fans, announcing that herself and Shakira would be serving as the halftime acts for next year's Super Bowl.

Just last week, The Inquisitr shared that Lopez dropped some huge news for fans, announcing that herself and Shakira would be serving as the halftime acts for next year’s Super Bowl. This will mark the first time that the two ladies have shared the same stage together but with both of their fan bases combined, it’s safe to say that the show will be highly-anticipated and watched by millions.

To share the news with her fans, J-Lo posted a photo of Shakira on her Instagram page. In the gorgeous shot, the “Hips Don’t Lie” singer can be seen facing her backside to the camera while clad in a pair of black leather pants and a gold sequin top. She wore her long, dark locks down and sightly waved and the photo earned Lopez a ton of attention from fans with over 1.3 million likes and 11,000-plus comments.

