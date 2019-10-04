Jana Duggar Heads To Las Vegas In Latest Instagram Update, Visits ‘Dream’ Location

Jana Duggar and her family also visited the Grand Canyon.

Jana Duggar’s reality show might not be on the Travel Channel, but the 29-year-old Counting On star has been doing quite a bit of traveling lately.

Jana’s journey began at the end of September when she and a close friend, Laura DeMasie, headed to Austin, Texas, for a friend’s wedding. During their stay in the Lone Star State, they toured the Texas State Capitol and watched Austin’s famous bat colony swarm out from beneath the Congress Avenue bridge, over Lady Bird Lake. They then hit the road again, traveling to Waco, Texas, to spend some time at one of Jana’s favorite places, Magnolia Market at the Silos.

It’s no secret that Jana loves gardening, so it should come as no surprise that she loves spending time at the the retail village owned by Fixer Upper stars Chip and Joanna Gaines; after all, it does include a garden and a store that sells gardening supplies. However, the Counting On star found her “dream” location when she continued her road trip by heading to the Pacific Southwest.

In one of her recent Instagram stories, Jana revealed that she eventually ended up in Nevada, where she made a stop at the Hoover Dam before heading to her fantasy destination. And no, it wasn’t a Las Vegas casino — it was the botanical cactus garden at the Ethel M Chocolates Factory.

Jana shared a video of the gorgeous garden on her Instagram stories, as well as photo of herself taking a break from touring the popular tourist destination. In the snapshot, she’s sitting on a bench underneath a tree, her arms outstretched and a smile on her face.

“My dream garden,” Jana captioned the photo.

According to the Ethel M website, the botanical cactus garden “features three acres of drought-tolerant ornamental, cacti, and other succulents,” and it is “one of the world’s most prolific collections of its kind.”

Jana also visited the Ethel M Chocolate factory, sharing photos of the chocolate coins that she scored while touring the sweet spot.

A few of Jana Duggar’s family members are also pictured in her Ethel M snapshots. According to the Duggar Family Instagram account, her twin brother, John-David, flew them out to Arizona for the latter leg of Jana’s road trip. In one of Jana’s recent photos, the group is seen posing in front of the Grand Canyon. Those pictured include her parents, Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar, as well as her younger siblings — Jackson, 15; Johannah, 13; Jennifer, 12; Jordyn, 10; and Josie, 9. Her oldest brother, Josh, was there with his wife, Anna, and all of their kids. John-David was accompanied by his wife, Abbie.

Jana hasn’t revealed whether any Counting On cameras have been following her and her family as they explore various parts of the U.S., so fans will have to stayed tuned to see if their travels appear in future episodes of the TLC series.