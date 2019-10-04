‘Black Ink Crew’s’ Sky Days Pops Out Of Red Hot Mini Dress

Black Ink Crew’s Sky Days shared a sizzling, three-photo update on Instagram yesterday. This update featured Sky in an eye-catching outfit, which had fans calling her “Cruella de Vil” from 101 Dalmatians. The final photo in the set was perhaps the most revealing.

For Days’ fans, seeing her in risque outfits is fairly expected, as she previously rocked a see-through dress with no bra one week ago.

This time, the reality TV star pushed the envelope by posing with the left side of her chest popping out of her dress, as she censored herself with her right hand.

Sky was spotted lounging on a plush, white couch. She laid on her left side, while propping herself up with her left elbow. She bent her knees and placed her feet on the seat cushion. She wore her hair down with a streak of white by her forehead, and was spotted with her eyes closed. Her makeup included a heavy cat-eye, along with red lipstick that matched her dress.

Days’ elaborate manicure could be seen, along with circle drop-earrings from Chanel. She also wore a short necklace.

The other two photos from the set featured her eye-catching coat, which is likely a large part of her look that appeared to be inspired by Cruella de Vil. The jacket had an oversized fit, with diagonal black-and-white stripes. The sleeves featured the same black-and-white stripes, except they were horizontal.

Beneath the jacket, you could see Sky’s bright red mini dress, which hugged her curves. She completed her look with a pair of shiny, black heels.

The tattoo artist also rocked a pair of black sunglasses in the first couple of shots.

This update was liked over 30,000 times, and fans had plenty to say in the comments section.

“Why you giving me cruela vibes,” asked a fan, whose sentiment were echoed by many others.

“THE BADDEST STEP ASIDE,” exclaimed another fan.

Others referred to Days’ captions.

“A party ain’t a party till you come through it anyways,” said a follower.

“YES Okay! FOH BABE Because we are the whole invitation & the confetti that pops out of it PERIOD! @flyyytattedsky I Love u! #VibeTwin,” said another follower.

“I MIGHT NOT INVITE U ON PURPOSE IF THIS IS HOW IT IS LUV U MAMI,” joked a fan.

Since posting these photos, Sky has shared a selfie video where she was spotted singing along to a song. She wore a crop top with sleeves, which was low-cut and allowed her to show off her cleavage. The emphasis seemed to be on her hair, as she tagged her hair stylist, who made an appearance in the video.