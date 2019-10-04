Kim Kardashian Helps Her 85-Year-Old Grandma Walk While Christmas Shopping & It’s Actually Quite Touching

Kim Kardashian’s grandmother is 85-years-old. Mary Jo “MJ” Campbell walks with a stick and she’s getting a little frail. And meanwhile, it looks like MJ’s famous granddaughter is making a headline – and not for eye-popping wardrobe. Kim was photographed in a moment that fans would likely agree was beyond touching, with photos showing the 38-year-old helping her grandmother stay steady while Christmas shopping.

Photos obtained by the Daily Mail today showed Kim and MJ out and about in Los Angeles, California. The two were snapped in the daytime, with the newspaper reporting that the star and her grandma were making some purchases ahead of Christmas. Kim didn’t seem out to show off during her outing – she was not rocking a miniskirt or tight top – rather, it looked like the KKW Beauty founder was keeping it casual. Kim was seen in olive green sweatpants with a bomber jacket, plus a simple hoodie in slate gray.

Viewers’ eyes were likely on the body language, which was indeed heart-warming. MJ was seen walking with her cane, but she had a helping hand — Kim was steadying her grandma and holding her hand, and MJ seemed grateful for the assistance. The Daily Mail even called the moment sweet.

MJ’s age has proven to be a concern for her family. The star used to live in San Jose, California, although Kris Jenner recently moved her mom out to Calabasas to be nearer to the clan. MJ seemed uneasy with the move, although she seems to have warmed up to living in Calabasas. Kris did seem out to keep a watchful eye on her mother, though – as fans of the family’s E! show, Keeping Up with the Kardashians, will know, Kris gifted MJ a pair of sneakers with a hidden tracking device in them, just so she could keep tabs on her mother. The “momager,” however, told her mother that the shoes had been fitted with a fitness device.

Kim seems to have a strong bond with MJ. The makeup mogul has also featured her grandma in promotions for her best-selling makeup brand, with MJ modeling for KKW Beauty earlier this year. A video showed MJ’s old and veined hands seemingly smoothed-over with the application of one of the brand’s products.

MJ also seems to be close to her other grandchildren. Kendall and Kylie Jenner have been seen spending quality time with their grandmother and letting her know that they’ll always be there for her.

Kim may have published a book called Selfish, but it looks like she’s anything but. Fans wishing to see more of Kim should follow her Instagram.