Erica Mena Shows Off Baby Bump In Tight Neon Rainbow Mini Dress

Erica Mena confirmed her pregnancy for the first time on Instagram two days ago. And since then, she’s shared a couple of new baby bump photos, including her second-newest post.

The photo was all about neon, as Erica rocked a colorful dress. It was a rainbow of colors, starting with green and yellow at the top, as it gave way to orange, yellow, and purple. The bottom of the dress featured two shades of blue. The mini dress hugged all of her curves, and featured a one-shoulder cut with one, long sleeve.

Erica posed against a white wall, and popped her right foot as she placed her left hand on her waist. Her white manicure was visible, along with her silver hoop earrings and a short, chain necklace.

Mena styled her look by wearing her hair down in a middle part, as she curled the ends of her locks. She wore pink eyeshadow, mascara, and glossy lipstick. She also completed her look with a pair of bright, neon pink heels.

This update has received over 245,000 likes so far, with fans raving about her pregnancy and outfit.

“That preganancy slay though,” said a fan.

“You make me wanna get pregnant again!!! Your slaying the heck out of it!” exclaimed another fan.

“You look amazing! That glow is everything!!!” said a follower.

“Aww you look sooooo pretty mama!! that outfit I love!!” said another follower.

In addition, there was plenty of speculation about whether Erica’s baby is a girl or a boy.

“You look so beautiful. It’ looks like another boy. I will wait and see if I’m right,” said a fan.

Erica’s due date, or how many months she has been pregnant, are all questions that seem to be unanswered so far.

But for Mena’s faithful fans, the news of her pregnancy wasn’t a huge surprise. Many of her Instagram posts were rife with speculation and rumors. Safaree opened up about this previously, as detailed Us Magazine.

Loading...

“Y’all been saying she’s pregnant since December. The Internet knows more than the [people] involved nowadays,” he said.

For now, fans can hope for more pregnancy pics in the coming weeks. She didn’t share any glimpses of her growing belly, but it looks like she has a lot of photos from the past months that she has in store.

The Love & Hip Hop star has a 12-year-old son, King, who she had with her ex, Raul Conde.