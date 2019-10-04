Miss BumBum Suzy Cortez Sizzles In A Swimsuit So Small, It Should Be Illegal

Suzy Cortez already proved that she had a fantastic body when she won the Brazilian Miss BumBum competition in 2015, beating out over 500 other applicants. However, she did it yet again this past week, showing that she still carried the crown after winning the international version of the contest.

In honor of the recent victory, the brunette bombshell posted to Instagram a picture that showcased her most famous asset in a bathing suit so small, it is hardly visible.

The Miss BumBum contest is a huge deal in Brazil. In fact, last year, the competition got so fierce that a fight broke out on stage when one of the contestants accused the winner of having implants, per TMZ. The fact that Suzy has now two titles to her name is thus a big accomplishment.

To show off her “bumbum,” Suzy posed in a red-and-white striped thong swimsuit. Though it was a one-piece suit, it was likely skimpier than most bikinis, as the thong cut of the back left almost nothing to the imagination, and fully flaunted her ample derriere.

The swimsuit then featured two straps that formed an x-cross across her tanned back. As she looked over her shoulder, she showed off a serious amount of sideboob, thanks to the similarly skimpy cut in the front.

To complete the look, Suzy then wore two chunky red and white bracelets and a pair of statement hoop earrings. Her long and natural hair fell down to the arch of her back, framing her posterior.

The snapshot earned over 28,000 likes and more than 420 comments. Though most of the comments were a mix of Portuguese and Spanish, several were also in languages such as English, French, and even Russian.

“Perfect,” gushed one fan, adding a star-eyes face, along with a few fire and red heart emoji.

“Delicious,” added a second follower, with a tongue-out smiley and a kissing face.

“Crush,” proclaimed a third Instagram user, with a red heart.

Many other users expressed themselves with self-explanatory emoji.

In addition to the above victory post, Suzy also posted a number of snapshots from the competition, including one where she posed in a teeny bikini with Brazilian themed thigh-high boots and dressed up like a golden angel.

The picture earned nearly 8,400 likes and around 80 comments.

“I love you baby,” gushed one fan, with two red hearts and a heart-eye face.

“The most beautiful in the world,” proclaimed another, also adding a heart-eye face.

Leading up the competition, Suzy sent pulses racing as she posed in roller skates and braids, as covered by The Inquisitr.