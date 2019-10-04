Angela Simmons Creates A Stir With Over-The-Knee Leopard-Print Boots & Skintight Jeans On Instagram

On Friday, Angela Simmons took to Instagram to show off her bold personality and some enticing curves. The 32-year-old Growing Up Hip Hop star seemed to be feeling sassy and sultry, and her fans agreed it was a stunning look.

In her initial Instagram post on Friday, Simmons noted that she’s been quite focused lately. She gave a shoutout to her brand of hair extensions, noting that her extensions have been smooth and silky lately. Angela had her hair styled with a side part and long, loose curls that cascaded down her back and over her shoulders.

Simmons wore a black leather jacket over a plain white T-shirt that was just snug enough to showcase some of her curves. Angela wore ripped skintight black jeans and stunning over-the-knee leopard-print boots.

In a post shared on Instagram Friday afternoon, Simmons showed off her curves with three different angles of this same outfit. In addition to oversized silver hoop earrings, Angela wore a couple of silver necklaces and also chose a bright red lipstick to add a pop of color to her sensational look.

The reality television star has 6.1 million people following her Instagram page and it looks as if they loved this look. This wasn’t the most revealing outfit she has used to flaunt her luscious curves, but it clearly had heart rates rising.

The multi-pose photo shared Friday afternoon received more than 13,000 likes in just the first 45 minutes after Angela had posted it. Dozens of people commented as well, and the bombshell’s fans were stunned by how gorgeous the reality star looked.

“Always styling! You are a Major Boss Lady making moves in every way,” exclaimed one impressed follower.

“Sexy and sweet… a Sure elegance,” wrote another of Simmons’ fans.

“This whole look!!!! Simple and chic, I love it!” declared an impressed supporter of Angela’s.

As The Inquisitr recently pointed out, Simmons is quite open about how she maintains her amazing figure. Sometimes she posts videos showcasing her various workouts, and she has been vocal in noting that she has not relied on plastic surgery to achieve her fabulous physique.

Atlanta Black Star has noted that some of Angela’s Instagram posts and sultry looks draw some negative commentary from her social media followers. In the case of this new look that Simmons embraced on Friday, however, it looks as if it is all love for the Growing Up Hip Hop star.

Angela Simmons makes it clear that she embraces her curves and she is confident in flaunting what she’s got. While not everything she wears resonates with her millions of followers, it looks as if this leopard-print boot and black jeans combination knocked it out of the park.