Heidi Klum Goes Kinky In Thigh-High Boots & Peeled-Off Jacket In British Paparazzi Photos

Heidi Klum has channeled her kinky side. The word was used by the British newspaper snapping photos of the model today. The Daily Mail’s paparazzi seems just as keen on photographing the Project Runway star as anyone else is. Heidi was snapped on her way to the first day of filming for America’s Got Talent: The Champions yesterday, with the photos showing quite a statement look. Then again, this is a fashionista who can shut down Instagram in a neon mini dress with matching boots.

Heidi was seen in the street. The star had gone all-out in a leather jacket, some stylish denim jeans, and a finish that perfectly flattered her supermodel frame. Heidi was seen in a tight pair of blue jeans, with a white shirt boasting some black print. It’s always a matching deal with this style queen.

Heidi was rocking a sizzling pair of thigh-high heeled boots with zips up the front. The leather motif continued via an unusual biker jacket with zippered shoulders that she wore unzipped, the sleeves peeling off her toned arms. The blonde also carried a black leather handbag, with statement dark shades adding a little Hollywood glam. Heidi was seen waving for the cameras and smiling; the star is, after all, a pretty major deal.

It looks like Heidi is a pretty big fan of those thigh-high boots, with a recent update seeing the model don them with fishnets.

Heidi seems to be defying her age in more ways than one. The star recently married a man over 15 years her junior, although this 46-year-old seems just fine with the age gap. As to Heidi’s overall image as a woman in her mid-40s, it’s like fans can’t get over how youthful she looks.

Speaking to Women’s Health, the star opened up on age, with an admission that things aren’t quite so easy once the years rack up.

“Your metabolism definitely changes when you turn 40. I always thought, ‘That’s not going to happen to me.’ But it is happening to me. If I indulge more, I have to exercise more. I’ve figured out what works for me,” she told the magazine.

As to Heidi’s diet, it looks like this star is blessed from above, with her admission of eating some pretty high-fat foods.

“[I was] out for dinner recently, and truffles are in season. I had to have the truffle pizza and the truffle pasta. So it’s not like I don’t [indulge], just not all the time,” she added.