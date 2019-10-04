Pauline Tantot Shows Underboob In Tiny Crop Top & Tantalizes Her 2.2 Million Followers

Pauline Tantot shared several new updates on social media over the past couple of days, and her fans seem to be loving her new photos. They were all geotagged in Paris, France. Fans may have noticed that she’s been sharing photos from Paris for the past six days.

The Instagram photo yesterday was of Pauline rocking a white-and-black outfit. The white top was eye-catching, as it featured a very high cut. This meant that the model’s underboob was on full display.

Tantot’s shirt was a crop top with short sleeves, and featured long string that she criss-crossed and tied in front of her midriff. She paired this with a pair of black pants with a white polka-dot design. The pants had a high waistline, and hugged her curves.

Pauline posed while standing in front of a wooden room divider. She popped her right hip, and placed her right hand on her leg. She wore her hair down in a middle part, as her blond highlights framed her face.

The model gave a pouty look with her lips slightly parted.

This update received over 88,000 likes, with fans sending their love in the comments section.

“Heavenly goddess,” said a fan.

“Your hips don’t lie… Babe…,” said another fan.

“Think about me darling your tired will go,” suggested a follower, who was referring to the captions.

But in contrast, some people had a complaint to make.

“As beautiful as you are why don’t you smile more?” asked a fan, whose sentiments were echoed by others.

The focus on the model’s smile may be due to a rare photo that she shared five days ago. In the photo, Pauline was spotted smiling as she showed off her booty. It was rare in the sense that she rarely smiles in the her Instagram posts, as she usually opts for a serious or pouty look.

Since this update, Pauline shared a second image that also has fans talking. The Instagram photo showed Tantot standing outdoors, as she rocked a braless look. The shirt read “No Bra Club” in black all-caps. And because the model made sure that her shirt was wet, it was essentially see-through.

Pauline pulled the shirt up so her midriff was exposed, while wearing a pair of black bikini bottoms. The model tugged at the straps with her hands. She also wore her hair down, and wore a short necklace.

She gave a coy look and pursed her lips.

This photo received over 98,000 likes.