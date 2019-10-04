Donald Trump Is ‘Demonstrably Unhinged,’ Says Watergate Reporter

Carl Bernstein, the Pulitzer Prize-winning investigative journalist famous for covering the Watergate scandal, said on Friday that President Donald Trump is “demonstrably unhinged,” Raw Story reports.

Bernstein went on CNN to discuss the latest developments in the Trump-Ukraine scandal.

Trump is being accused of using the power of his office to pressure the government of Ukraine to investigate one of his main political rivals, Democratic front-runner and former Vice President Joe Biden.

According to a whistleblower complaint, and as the transcript of Trump’s call with Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelensky appears to suggest, the president threatened to withhold military aid unless Ukraine investigates Biden and his son, Hunter.

The Democratic-controlled House of Representatives recently launched a formal impeachment inquiry into Trump, and since then he has went on the offensive, going as far as publicly repeating his calls to Ukraine — and China — to investigate the Bidens.

Text messages released yesterday show that some top State Department diplomats are implicated in the scandal, seemingly corroborating Democrats’ claims that Trump is collaborating with a foreign power to influence the outcome of the 2020 election.

According to Bernstein, the text messages solidify the Democrats’ case.

“I think we now see a suggestion, and maybe more of a suggestion, of a real conspiracy led by the president of the United States,” the Watergate reporter opined for CNN, adding that Trump “has mortgaged our foreign policy to his own political interest.”

Bernstein contrasted Trump’s actions with Watergate, arguing that no president has ever behaved in a similar manner.

“We’ve never had a president of the United States who mortgaged our foreign policy interests to what is going on against an enemy in a foreign country,” he said.

The Watergate reporter drew another parallel between Trump and his predecessors, describing the president as “demonstrably unhinged.”

“We are also witnessing something we did not see before, which is a meltdown by a president who is demonstrably unhinged,” he said.

Even some Republicans on Capitol Hill, according to Bernstein, believe that to be the case, and they are growing increasingly concerned about the president’s behavior.

“Certainly I’ve talked to Republicans, who do use that word and they’re concerned about this, more than concerned about it,” Bernstein revealed.

“We’ve never seen a president go off the way Trump has in the last few days,” the Watergate reporter reasserted.

As The Hill reported, Senator Mitt Romney on Utah broke with the rest of his party on Friday, describing Trump’s call for Ukraine and China to investigate the Bidens as “wrong and appalling.”

Ben Sasse of Nebraska and Will Hurd of Texas issued similar statements.