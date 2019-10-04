Tarsha Whitmore Bursts Out Of Cheetah-Print Bikini To Kick Off The Weekend

Tarsha Whitmore has updated her social media just in time for the weekend. The 19-year-old model and social media sensation has proven to be quite the headline-maker – then again, with a body like Tarsha’s, it’s of no surprise. The Australian’s tiny gold bikini was enough to make a headline earlier this month, although today, she was rocking a fresh new look. The model once again showcased her fierce bikini body on today’s Instagram update, although this blonde has more than her curves as her trademark — Tarsha is nothing short of stunning.

Tarsha’s photo today showed her perched on an oversized lounger. The model was looking like a total goddess in her two-piece as she was photographed from the front, rocking an animal-print bikini. Specifically, Tarsha’s bikini had a cheetah-print design, with string details at the waist likely drawing attention to the star’s curvy and slim hips. Up top, the model was flashing her cleavage, although it’s always impeccable from this girl. While other models will go down the provocative route, it’s rarely a raunchy deal from Tarsha. Those poses will up the ante, but Tarsha always maintains a classy vibe.

Tarsha was seen posing with both hands placed to her head – fans of Tarsha’s long locks will have noticed that they were nothing short of gorgeous today. They even got a mention in the star’s caption, as she acted as an influencer for a hair extensions brand. Well, not everything can be natural.

Tarsha’s post today proved popular in no time, racking up over 8,000 likes in the space of an hour. While Tarsha may not rake in the engagement on a Kardashian-Jenner level, she is going places. The model’s Instagram following is rising quickly, with her potential as an influencer already noticed – and capitalized upon. Tarsha is now a brand ambassador for Oh Polly, the affordable clothing brand appears to have selected Tarsha to spread its name across Instagram.

Tarsha’s life seems to be quite enviable. The model travels regularly and documents the stunning destinations she visits on social media. Then again, even back home, the scenery is beautiful, with updates made from Australian beaches seeing Tarsha enjoy the surrounds in her homeland.

Tarsha’s recent updates have included plenty of swimwear, but pool attire isn’t the only thing fans can expect. The model is quite the fashionista, as she is often photographed in cute tops and shorts on her account. Likewise, she can also be seen in sultry lingerie snaps.

Tarsha has 553,000 Instagram followers. Fans wishing to see more of the model should give her account a follow.