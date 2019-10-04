Tarsha Whitmore Bursts Out Of Cheetah-Print Bikini To Kick Off The Weekend

Tarsha Whitmore has updated her social media just in time for the weekend. The 19-year-old model and social media sensation has proven quite the headline-maker – then again, with a body like Tarsha’s it’s of no surprise. The Australian’s tiny gold bikini was enough to make a headline earlier this month, although today is seeing Tarsha in a fresh new look. The model’s Instagram update today has once again showcased her fierce bikini body, although this blonde comes with more than her curves as her trademark. Tarsha is nothing short of stunning.

Tarsha’s photo today showed her perched on an oversized lounger. The model was seen fully-frontal and looking like a total goddess in her two-piece. Today’s swimwear went down the animal-print route. Tarsha’s bikini was rocking the cheetah vibe, with string details at the waist likely drawing attention the star’s curvy and slim hips. Up top, there was a cleavage display, although it’s always impeccable from this girl. While other models will go down the provocative route, it’s rarely a raunchy deal from Tarsha. Those poses will up the ante, but Tarsha’s class is always maintained.

Tarsha was seen posing with both hands placed to her head – fans of Tarsha’s long locks will have noticed that they were nothing short of impeccable today. They even got a mention in the star’s caption, with today seeing Tarsha act as an influencer for a hair extensions brand. Well, not everything can be natural.

Tarsha’s post today proved popular in no time, racking up over 8,000 likes in the space of an hour. While Tarsha may not rake in the engagement on a Kardashian-Jenner level, she is going places. The model’s Instagram following is fast-rising, with her potential as an influencer already noticed – and capitalized upon. Tarsha is now a brand ambassador for Oh Polly: the affordable clothing brand appears to have cherry-picked Tarsha to spread its name across Instagram.

Tarsha’s life seems to be an enviable one. The model travels regularly, with stunning destinations documented on her social media. Then again, even back home, the scenery is beautiful, with updates made from Australian beaches seeing Tarsha enjoy the surrounds in her native homeland.

Tarsha’s recent updates have included plenty of swimwear, but the pool attire isn’t the only thing fans can expect. The model is quite the fashionista, with cute tops and shorts often appearing on her account. Likewise seen, are sultry lingerie snaps.

Tarsha has 553,000 Instagram followers. Fans wishing to see more of the model should give her account a follow.