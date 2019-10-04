’90 Day Fiancé’: Aladin Jallali Compares Laura Jallali’s Vagina To ‘Bad Sushi’

Things have taken a strange turn for TLC’s 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way couple, Laura Jallali and Aladin Jallali, and the Qatar native is now comparing his estranged wife’s vagina to “bad sushi,” according to a report from Soap Dirt.

Laura, a 51-year-old woman living in the United States, fell in love with Aladin after meeting the 29-year-old personal trainer online. The couple dated long-distance for several months before Laura decided to fly across the world to meet her boyfriend face-to-face. After arriving in Qatar, she spent three days with Aladin before he proposed marriage and the couple began planning their lives together. During this time, the American woman also decided to abandon her life stateside to relocate to Qatar permanently.

While appearing on the show, the couple got into a number of fights, including one caused by Laura’s request to include adult toys in the couple’s sex life. She later told the show’s producers that Aladin struggled to please her sexually and she hope the toy would improve their relationship. The couple also argued after Laura’s son, Liam, made it clear he did not approve of the union and refused to attend the couple’s wedding ceremony. Eventually, Liam apologized to his mother and step-father, but it seems the young man may have been right to doubt the couple’s relationship.

After the show’s cameras stopped rolling, Aladin deleted all traces of Laura from his social media account and it was later revealed that she was also blocked. In an attempt to get her estranged husband’s attention, the 51-year-old took to Instagram to announce a pregnancy. Laura posted a photo of herself standing with Aladin and used the caption to express her love for him, before adding “we have a muffin in the oven.” Laura’s announcement sparked mixed reactions from followers, and some were quick to call her a liar, as previously reported by The Inquisitr.

Laura has also been reportedly spreading rumors about Aladin, including one accusing the man of being gay and using her to hide his sexuality from his family.

Aladin was quick to respond to the rumors. During a Q&A session, the Qatar native denied being gay, telling fans that he simply wasn’t a fan of Laura’s unhygienic practices.

Loading...

“I am not gay,” he told fans, according to screenshots posted in a Reddit thread dedicated to the show. “FYI…just because you refuse to eat bad sushi, doesn’t mean you don’t like fish.”

He also posted a similar quote to his personal Instagram page, adding the hashtag “fresh not fishy” to further highlight his point. The post garnered support from a number of Aladin’s fans. Many found the entire thing to be a hilarious joke while others encouraged the man to keep his personal life off the internet.

The couple’s season of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way continues on Monday on TLC.