Sara Underwood Looks Smoking Hot In Ruffled Pink Outfit, Flaunts Cleavage In Flirty Look

Former Playboy Playmate of the Year Sara Underwood had her 9.2 million Instagram followers drooling with a sizzling shot of herself in a scenic setting.

Underwood shared a sponsored post of her outfit where she showed off her insane body in a look by retailer Pretty Little Thing. The look was super feminine and frilly, and flaunted her curves to perfection.

The top offered about the same amount of coverage as a bikini top would, with the neckline dipping low to flaunt some cleavage, and the cropped length showing off her toned abs. Two triangular cups covered up some of Underwood’s curves, and a ruffled trim graced the top of each triangle, as well as the straps. A bow was tied in the middle, bringing even more attention to her assets.

The skirt was a high-waisted style in a feminine pink and white striped fabric. There was a ruffle at the hem as well as along the side, giving the whole outfit a flirty vibe. Underwood’s hair was pulled back in a low bun, and a strand of blonde hair hung loose and framed her face. She was gazing off into the distance in the snap, holding a few wildflowers in her hand, and the sun behind her cast a breathtaking glow over the entire photo.

Underwood has developed a bit of a niche for herself by sharing shots of her sizzling body in scenic locations, such as the woods of the Pacific Northwest or the red rocks of Utah.

Her followers loved the Instagram update, and the post received over 39,000 likes within just three hours. There were even a few celebrities that weighed in in the comments section.

Crystal Hefner, former wife of the late Playboy founder Hugh Hefner, told Underwood “the outfit with the setting is so perfect!! Amazing.”

Many of her fans took to the comments section to share their thoughts on the photo as well.

“Wow absolutely stunning,” one fan said.

“You look so beautiful in pink,” another follower added.

One follower said the shot was “like a scene from a dream.”

Underwood’s own boyfriend, Jacob Witzling, even commented on the post and said “I love this one… what a beautiful sunset that was.”

Underwood is still hard at work on her project of building cabins tucked away in the forests of the Pacific Northwest with Witzling by her side. Fans will want to make sure they’re following her on Instagram so that they don’t miss a single cabin update — or a single sexy selfie from Underwood. Just two days ago, the blonde bombshell shared a snap of herself in a nude sports bra and leggings that had her followers drooling.