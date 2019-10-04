Bikini Queen Elizabeth Hurley Shows Off Cleavage In ‘Marvel’s Runaways’ Teaser Video

Elizabeth Hurley plays supervillain Morgan le Fay in the Hulu superhero series.

Elizabeth Hurley’s recent claims to fame include playing Queen Helena on The Royals and her reign as one of Instagram’s most popular bikini queens. However, she’s about to take on a much different role in Hulu’s Marvel series Runaways.

Entertainment Weekly recently shared a first look at the upcoming Marvel’s Runaways and Cloak and Dagger crossover episode, and it looks like Hurley is trading her beloved sunshine for a trip to the dark side. However, while her costume isn’t a bikini, it is still rather revealing. The British actress is playing sexy supervillain Morgan le Fay, a magical foe who has “ties to the dark dimension responsible for Nico’s (Lyrica Okano) descent into darkness.”

In the teaser video, Hurley’s villainous sorceress character first appears wearing a green velvet dress with a plunging neckline that shows off her plentiful cleavage. Her costume gets an otherworldly addition when a flock of blackbirds swarms down from the sky, swirling around her before transforming into a cloak. A terrified Nico looks on as this transformation takes place.

“Stop fighting it, Nico. There is no need to be afraid of the dark,” Morgan says.

She shows up again near the end of the video, and her neckline is just as low.

“I know what you want,” she tells Karolina (Virginia Gardner). “You don’t want to lose Nico to the darkness. But the thing is, she’s been mine for a long time.”

You can check out the teaser video below.

During an interview with Extra, Hurley talked about how excited she is to be playing Morgan le Fay. The Austin Powers star also talked about which of her previous roles helped her prepare to join the Marvel universe as a supervillain with mystical powers. According to Hurley, she thinks Morgan is similar to the seductive female Satan she played in the movie Bedazzled.

“You know, I’ve been a Marvel fan. I’ve played the Devil, so I’ve played bad before,” Hurley said, as reported by Comicbook.com. “Playing Morgan le Fay, she’s the most powerful enchantress of the Dark Dimension. It’s nice to go back to my evil side.”

Hurley isn’t shown wielding any weapons in the Runaways teaser clip, but it turns out that she’s pretty handy with a dangerous blade that’s popular with horror movie villains. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the 54-year-old has said that one of her secrets to staying fit is using a chainsaw to cut down trees. She also does a bit of gardening.

You can watch Elizabeth Hurley embrace being evil when Marvel’s Runaways Season 3 premieres December 13 on Hulu.