‘Days Of Our Lives’ Comings & Goings: Stefan & Vivian Are Out As Another Villain Returns

Days of Our Lives comings and goings for the week ahead reveal that fans are going to see some painful goodbyes as some fan favorite characters will be leaving Salem.

Soap Dirt reports that viewers will witness the shocking death of Stefan DiMera (Brandon Barash) as he is killed following the gunshot wound that he suffered at the hands of Lani Price (Sal Stowers). The bullet hit Stefan in the throat after he jumped in front of the gun to save his mother Vivian Alamain’s (Robin Stasser) life.

Lani was stunned to see Stefan take the bullet after firing the gun at Vivian, who was pulling her own gun on the Salem police officer. Now, Stefan will lose his life due to the situation, and Lani will have some guilt over that.

The whole situation will be a shocker for everyone in Salem, but it will be Stefan’s wife, Gabi Hernandez (Camila Banus), who will be the person who will be the most heartbroken over his death.

Gabi and Stefan have only recently started their marriage and things have been very good between them over the past few weeks. They’ve made their relationship a priority, and it has become a valued romance to both of them. Sadly, it seems that they won’t get their happily ever after.

Meanwhile, Stefan’s mother, Vivian, will also be leaving town. Vivian recently returned from the dead after being given Dr. Rolf’s (William Utay) miracle serum. Stefan was shocked to see her alive, which is likely one of the reasons he jumped in front of the bullet for her.

However, Vivian got herself into some big trouble following her return. She shot Kate Roberts (Lauren Koslow) and buried her alive as revenge for Kate shooting her a couple of years ago. However, Kate didn’t die. Instead she dug herself out of her grave and got herself to the hospital, where she had surgery for her wounds.

Kate ended up on life support, and was only saved by Dr. Rolf’s serum, which has been bringing nearly everyone back to life in the past few years.

Now Vivian is wanted by the police and will flee town to save herself despite her son’s tragic death.

Meanwhile, fans will see Claire Brady (Olivia Rose Keegan) back in the mix as she will share scenes with Jordan Ridgeway (Chrishell Hartley). Claire used to be a good girl, but she’s gone bad over the past year, even trying to kill those close to her like Ciara Brady (Victoria Konefal) and Tripp Dalton (Lucas Adams).

Fans can see all of the action go down when Days of Our Lives airs weekday afternoons on NBC.