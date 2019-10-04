Chanel West Coast Pops Her Booty In Sexy Bodycon Dress While Admitting To Using Botox: ’31 Going On 13′

Chanel West Coast is wowing her fans with another gorgeous post.

As those who follow the Ridiculousness star on Instagram know, Chanel is somewhat of a chameleon on the platform as she is constantly changing her look. The beauty loves to change both her outfit and her hairstyle, sporting brunette, blond, purple, and even blue locks from time to time. In the most recent image that was shared for her Instagram followers, West Coast goes back to her brunette roots in a stunning new shot.

In the photo, the model strikes a pose front and center in what appears to be a photo studio. She bends over in the image, popping her booty out and resting one of her hands on her knees and the other on her face. She wears her long, dark-dyed locks down and straight, accessorizing the look with a few diamond barrettes on the left-hand side.

Per usual, Chanel is donning a face full of beautiful makeup that includes eyeliner, mascara, highlighter, blush, and subtle lipgloss. Her gorgeous figure is on full display in the image while clad in a curve-hugging dress that features orange and purple stripes. Her toned and tanned legs are also visible in the image, and she completes the look with a pair of bubblegum pink sneakers.

The post has only been live on her page for a short time, but her fans have already gone crazy for the photo; it’s earned her over 33,000 likes in addition to well over 600 comments. Many followers commented on the fun photo to gush over West Coast’s outfit while countless others let her know that they’re huge fans. A few others chimed in on her hashtags, especially the one that reads “botox helps.”

“Beautiful eyes and age like fine wine,” one follower commented.

“You so beautiful,” another fan raved with a series of red heart emoji.

“You look amazing absolutely gorgeous,” one more follower commented.

“Botox? At least it’s working well on you!” another Instagrammer wrote.

Earlier this week, The Inquisitr shared that Chanel joined forces with model Camille Kostek on the stage of her hit MTV show. In one of the images in the series, the two ladies posed smack dab in the middle of Steelo Brim and Rob Dyrdek. Kostek sizzled in an all camo outfit and wore the top of the shirt tied as she showed off plenty of her toned and tanned tummy to onlookers. Chanel looked equally attractive in a pair of the tiniest daisy duke shorts while she also showed off her toned and tanned stems.

That post garnered over 21,000 likes.