Shay Mitchell Stuns In New Pregnancy Photoshoot That Exposes Her Baby Bump

Shay Mitchell posted a new series of photos to her Instagram today and her fans have been going crazy over the new pics.

The Dollface star took to the social media site to upload a series of four new snaps that showed off the stunner’s incredible physique — even while pregnant. In the series, Shay modeled with an incredibly pouffy pink jacket. The jacket itself was almost floor length, although the exact style was hard to tell, as the only full-length pic Shay uploaded had the garment blowing in the wind. What was apparent was the amount of tulle the jacket was made of — there was so much material that it almost covered the actress’s face in the final shot.

The first upload in the series was a close-up of Shay’s face, which gave followers a great look at her killer makeup. She sported a full face, which included darkened eyebrows, a pink blush, shimmering highlighter, and a natural color on her lips. The most dramatic part of her look was her eyes. Shay wore eyeshadow that matched the jacket’s color perfectly. She also added black eyeliner and mascara to really make her eyes pop.

The second snap was a full body shot, which gave fans a look at her killer heels. Shay wore silver, gladiator-style shoes that wrapped all the way around her toned legs to her knees. This snap also showed the jacket being blown back in the desert, revealing that Shay was wearing nothing underneath except a pair of simple black briefs. She finished off her look by adding a pair of thick gold hoop earrings.

The Pretty Little Liars star’s hair got a close-up in the third pic. She wore her hair slicked back in a single french braid that extended all the way down her back. It seemed that Shay may have added extensions to her hair, as her braid didn’t finish until well passed her bottom.

The fourth picture in the series also focused on her face, with the tulle taking up most of the frame, with the star’s beautiful face the only part of her visible.

Shay captioned the series, saying she posted them as a “reminder that my hands and feet won’t be this swollen forever.”

The post proved popular with her fans. It received over 700,000 likes and over 2,500 comments in just three hours of going live. Fans took to the comment section to express their love for the actress, many leaving heart-eye and fire emoji. Her celeb friends took notice of the post as well, with likes coming in from Vanessa Hudgens and a comment coming from pregnancy fitness model Astrid Swan.

“Obsessed,” Astrid commented, along with a dancing emoji.

“You look amazing!” a fan wrote.

“Do not worry!!!” reassured a second follower, referring to Shay’s caption.

“HOT MAMA!!!!” a third user enthused.

Others were disappointed that Shay hadn’t had her baby yet, expressing excitement and anticipation for the little one’s arrival.

Fans looking to keep up with Shay can follow her on Instagram.