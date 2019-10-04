Carrie Underwood Drops Jaws In Thigh-Skimming Blazer Dress, Flaunting Killer Legs

Carrie Underwood’s killer legs are once again dropping jaws. The Cry Pretty singer is known for those sensational pins, although the star’s legs aren’t what won her that American Idol crown all those years ago. The 36-year-old reposted an image of herself from her recent appearance with Stephen Colbert to her Instagram, and unsurprisingly, fans are going nuts. The singer’s thigh-skimming and nude-colored blazer dress was documented by The Inquisitr earlier today, although Carrie’s fans had yet to see the photo go live on the singer’s own social media.

The response is always positive with Carrie. Whether it’s the star appearing on her Calia by Carrie athleisurewear line’s Instagram or on her own, fans will always be there to support the famous blonde. Invariably, they’ll also go a little wild over the star’s sensational legs. Apparently, that was the case today.

“Leg envy,” one fan wrote.

“Good Lord, she’s so beautiful” seemed to see one fan with their breath taken away.

“The most entertaining and the absolute most beautiful” was another comment.

“Prettiest girl alive,” another fan wrote.

Plenty of comments came in over the star’s style; Carrie might wow her fans in whatever she wears, but the outfits she selects do get noticed.

“That fit!” one fan exclaimed.

“Love the outfit,” another wrote.

“Love her I need your leg workout @carrieunderwood” took things back to those famous legs.

“That legs!” another fan added before stating that they were excited to see Carrie with Reba McEntire and Dolly Parton.

Plenty more comments telling Carrie how beautiful she was came in, with many fans appearing to eye up those glitter booties. As to Colbert, it seemed that the talk show host was less mentioned, with one fan even appearing not to hold him in particularly high regard. The user stated that they strongly disliked Colbert, but their comment came out as another flattering one for Carrie.

Carrie’s career does, indeed, seem to be healthier than ever. The star has been taking her “Cry Pretty 360” tour across the U.S., with mashup videos of her stage performances appearing to prove especially popular on her social media. That said, Carrie’s life doesn’t just include her music. The star is a wife and mother of two, plus a businesswoman – fans seem to adore Calia by Carrie.

Carrie has 9 million Instagram followers. Her account is followed by celebrity faces including singer Gwen Stefani, reality judge Gabrielle Union, plus MTV face Leah Messer. Fans wishing to see more of Carrie should follow her Instagram account.