Joe Biden Says Hunter Will Join Him On Campaign Trail: ‘We’ve Been Through A Lot Worse’

Amid formal impeachment proceedings, Donald Trump continues to attack the dealings of Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and his son, Hunter, in Ukraine. The president took things a step further on Thursday when he publicly called for both Ukraine and China to investigate Biden. Although he faces backlash from both Democrats and Republicans for seeking foreign aid, his efforts appear to have paid off as Ukraine’s Prosecutor General Ruslan Ryaboshapka is now reviewing all cases closed by his predecessor, including the one into the gas company Burisma, the place where Hunter formerly worked.

Despite the focus on his family, Biden claims that he will be taking Hunter on the campaign trail with him, the Reno Gazette Journal reports.

“Look, we are a family. We have been through a lot worse,” he said. “We know what real pain is.”

Although Trump’s attacks on Biden’s family don’t appear to be stopping anytime soon, Biden claims that he foresaw the current chaos.

“I knew it was going to be this way,” Biden said

He also reportedly sat down with his five grandchildren before he entered the presidential race.

“We know how he is, but, Pop you got to do it,” his grandchildren reportedly said about Trump and Biden’s run for president.

Breitbart reports that the scrutiny on Hunter stems from his appointment to Burisma’s board of directors, a position that paid as much as $83,000 monthly. Hunter had no prior experience in the energy industry or Ukraine. At the same time, Biden was working to root out corruption in the country as vice president of the United States. In addition, the company’s founder, Mykola Zlochevsky, had his assets seized at the time of Hunter’s appointment due to suspicion of money laundering.

Texts between US diplomats released tonight by Congress are damning. Gordon Sondland and Kurt Volker make clear that Zelenskiy's hopes of a White House visit depend on him making a public statement he will investigate Burisma (Hunter Biden's company) and Ukraine role in 2016. pic.twitter.com/guoCgTyYmP — Julian Borger (@julianborger) October 4, 2019

Loading...

Despite the scrutiny, many suggest the theory that Biden and Hunter and the source of corruption has been debunked. One such critic of the theory is Fox News senior judicial analyst Andrew Napolitano, who highlights that prosecutors in both Ukraine and the United States suggest there is no link between the Bidens and any wrongdoing in Ukraine. Ukranian ex-prosecutor, Yuriy Lutsenko, also claims that any illegal activity at Burisma would have been before Hunter’s appointment.

Regardless, Ryaboshapka will be looking over the Burisma case again, and Trump will no doubt use it to his advantage.

“We are now reviewing all the cases that were closed or split into several parts or were investigated before, in order to be able to rule to reverse those cases where illegal procedural steps were taken,” Ryaboshapka said, per Associated Press.