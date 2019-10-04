Sierra Skye Flaunts Her Backside In Barely-There String Bikini

Sierra Skye seems to spend a great deal of her time in a bikini. She regularly thrills her Instagram followers by wearing a wide array of swimsuits in different colors and styles. On Friday, she updated her account with a photo in which she modeled a bikini from the backside, giving her followers a nice shot view of her rear view.

The photo captured Sierra as she walked under a pergola. The camera was behind the bikini model, who flaunted her figure in the tiny string bikini. All that could be seen from the top was thin straps that went across the model’s back. A sliver of fabric from the thong bottoms could also be seen as the beauty swung her hips as she took a step. Sierra’s perky booty and slim waistline were on full display while sun and shadow played on her smooth skin, highlighting her hourglass shape.

Sierra wore her hair up in a messy bun, and she also wore a pair of hoop earrings to give the look a flash of bling. The model walked with her hands in her hair and appeared to be looking down when the camera snapped the photo.

In the post’s caption, Sierra indicated that she was in Miami.

Sierra’s four million followers appeared to love the photo. It quickly racked up more than 50,000 likes within an hour of going live. Many fans complimented Sierra’s assets. Some comments were not quite safe for work, but others were pleasantly worded.

“Your [sic] literally a work of art!! Perfection!” one admirer wrote.

“You are next level,” said another follower.

One fan said the photo was “absolutely phenomenal,” while another said it was “stunning.”

“Best looking booty on the planet!” commented one fan.

It’s no secret that the beauty likes to tease her fans with racy shots. As The Inquisitr recently reported, Sierra sent her fans into a frenzy when she tugged at her bikini strings in a short video clip. She also likes to engage her followers with enticing captions.

When she isn’t in a bikini, she is wearing clothing that accentuates her fabulous figure. Earlier in the spring, she rocked a denim minidress.

While the beauty boasts a hefty following on Instagram, little is known about the stunner. It seems she likes to keep certain aspects of her life private, giving her followers only an occasional peek at her personal life.

Fans wanting to keep up with Sierra can follow her Instagram account.