Savannah Chrisley Stuns In High Waisted Jeans & Low-Plunging Snakeskin Tank Top

Savannah Chrisley is driving fans wild with her latest social media share.

The reality star has been putting on a sexy display for her loyal followers in recent weeks as she showed off her body in a number of sexy outfits that include bikinis, skintight dresses, and NSFW tank tops. The blond beauty garners attention in every single image that she shares but her most recent one has earned her a ton of likes and comments in just a short time.

In the beautiful new shot, the 22-year-old posed in front of a white-colored curtain while standing in profile. Savannah wore her short, blond tresses down and slightly wavy as she displayed a beautiful face of makeup that included eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter, and subtle lipstick. The reality star accessorized the look with a pair of oversized, silver hoop earrings and her killer figure was on full display in the photo in one of her hottest looks to date.

On top, Savannah showed plenty of cleavage in a low-plunging tank top that offered fans generous views of her cleavage. She wore the NSFW tank top tucked into her insanely tight, high-waisted jeans while she put one hand in her pocket for the pose. In the caption of the photo, the beauty gave fans the opportunity to enter a contest to win clothing from her new collab with Rampage.

The post has only been live on her page for a short time but it has been earning Savannah a ton of attention from her legion of fans with more than 47,000 likes in addition to 4,200-plus comments in just a few short hours of going live. Some fans took to the post to gush over her killer figure while others commented to enter the contest. A few more simply chimed in with emoji.

“She’s a goddess but also you both can come with me,” one follower wrote while tagging a friend in the post.

“Girls weekend!!! This would be awesome,” another chimed in with a red heart emoji.

“You look like a literal angel,” one more commented.

Earlier this week, The Inquisitr shared that the bombshell stunned in a new promo shot with her father for their hit show Chrisley Knows Best. In the new shot, the duo posed in a photo studio against a white background. Both Todd and Savannah blew a kiss toward the camera as Todd wrapped his arm around his daughter for the sweet photo op. Savannah looked amazing in a pair of high-waisted jeans and a pink leather jacket while Todd also looked dapper in jeans and a blue polo.

Fans can keep up with Savannah by giving her a follow on Instagram.