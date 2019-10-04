Katie Holmes Looks Sensational In Tiny Slip Dress At New York City Cocktail Party

Katie Holmes stunned fans and likely the crowd at the Rothy’s Celebrates style event in New York City this week. The former Dawson’s Creek star looked gorgeous as she wore a thin little slip dress with a light purple bottom and white top.

The Daily Mail reports that Katie rocked the house in the revealing garment, which clung to her curves and showcased her toned arms, tiny waist, ample cleavage, and curvy hips.

Holmes, 40, wore the dress with models such as Stella Maxwell and Chanel Iman. Other luminaries in attendance at the fashion event included actress Jameela Jamil, Keith Richards’ daughter Alexandra Richards, and Sting’s daughter Mickey Sumner.

The dress — made be designer Gabriela Hearst — was seemingly a fashion hit as Katie has been slaying all of her looks over the past month. Holmes has become a sartorial icon in her own right, and is often making best dressed lists as she parades around New York City looking stylish.

Katie opted to pull her long, dark hair back into a ponytail behind her head and styled in loose strands that fell down her back for the outing.

She also rocked a full face of makeup for the event, which included darkened eyebrows, pink blush on her cheeks, and long lashes. Holmes also added a shimmering highlighter on her face and a dark pink color on her lips to complete the glam look.

Katie accessorized the look with multiple chains around her neck, bracelets on her wrist, rings on her fingers, dangling earrings, and black flats. She also carried a small light pink purse in her hand and wore a lavender-colored blazer slung over her shoulders.

Meanwhile, Katie’s recent style has definitely caught the eyes of fans, as well as her friend, fashion designer Zac Posen.

“I’m just digging everything and how Katie Holmes, my dear friend, is looking lately. She just is looking super hot, feeling good and making the style pages. She’s amazing,” Posen gushed at Vanity Fair‘s Best Dressed List party in New York earlier last month, per Entertainment Tonight.

Loading...

The stunning style change seems to have emerged just weeks after Katie’s breakup with actor Jamie Foxx was revealed. People Magazine claims that the pair were together for nearly six years before calling it quits earlier this year, and it seems as if Holmes could be throwing herself into her fashion following the split.

Fans who want to see more of Katie Holmes’ stunning style can following the actress on social media.