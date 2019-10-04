YouTuber Gabbie Hanna Sizzles In Topless Photos

The YouTuber looked amazing in her latest Instagram post.

YouTuber Gabbie Hanna is known for her many talents. According to Forbes, the social media influencer, who has millions of followers, is a New York Times best selling author and a popular singer-songwriter. As fans are well aware, the former Vine star also happens to be a fitness enthusiast.

On Thursday, Gabbie showed fans that her dedication to working out has paid off. The 28-year-old shared a series of sizzling snaps on Instagram. Gabbie opted to go topless in the provocative photos, wearing only a pair of distressed jeans. The stunner posed with her arm covering her chest.

That being said, the internet personality’s toned abs, ample cleavage, and sculpted arms were still on full display. The stunner styled her bright pink hair in tousled waves the partially covered one eye, giving the look added sex appeal. Gabbie opted for glamorous makeup that included a fierce cat eye, peach blush, and nude lipstick.

In the caption, the author revealed that her ripped up pants once belonged to her male cousin.

Gabbie’s followers went wild over the risque post.

“You’re literal body GOALS! GIRL YOU ARE LOOKIN SO GOOODDDD,” praised a passionate fan.

“Literally a goddess,” said another, adding a heart emoji to the comment.

The sultry snaps have already racked up more than 370,000 likes.

This isn’t the first time Gabbie has shown off her amazing assets on social media. In June, the bombshell uploaded a bikini picture, that left little to the imagination, on Instagram. The photo shows Gabbie in a tiny floral pattern two-piece, laying on a pool float. The tan and toned singer looked like a total summer goddess in the barely-there bikini.

In November, the beauty spoke to Forbes magazine about her growing success as a YouTuber. She revealed that she believes her popularity is due to her storytelling abilities.

“I think what makes me good at it is that I’m naturally so dramatic. People always ask, ‘How does all of this crazy stuff happen to you?’ But if you break it down, it’s not really crazy,” explained the “Out Loud” singer. “I’m just dramatic. Like, I did a story about cancelling a gym membership. If that happened to you, you’d just say, ‘The lady was really mean and I had to call corporate.’ But when I tell it, I get overly dramatic about it. That’s what makes it funny.”

The publication noted that the YouTuber came from a modest background and is financially responsible. Despite her massive success, she still drives a Toyota Corolla.

To see more of Gabbie, check out her YouTube channel.