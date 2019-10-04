Swedish Bombshell Anna Nystrom Bursts Out Of Curve-Hugging Dress While Wishing Fans A ‘Lovely Friday’

Anna Nystrom’s most recent Instagram post is the perfect way to end the workweek.

The Swedish-born stunner regularly shows off her curvy and fit figure to fans on social media in a wide range of stunning photos that include modeling and fitness shots. The blond beauty regularly rocks bikinis, lingerie, and crop tops while every once in a while she sizzles in going out ensembles as well as she did on October 4.

In the gorgeous new image shared with her legion of fans, Anna tags herself in Sweden as she appears to be posing inside of her home. She strikes a pose next to a window in the shot, giving a slight smile for the camera while wearing her long, blond locks down and straight. The beauty queen looks to be rocking a face full of subtle and stunning makeup that includes eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter, and subtle gloss.

Anna’s killer figure is on full display in the photo. She is clad in a nude-colored dress that clings to her every curve, showing off her trim figure as well as ample amounts of cleavage. Nystrom playfully holds onto the tie around her waist in a post that appears to be driving her fans wild. In just two hours of the snap going live on her account, the image has earned Anna a ton of attention from her fans, racking up more than 63,000 likes and many more than 700 comments.

Some fans commented on the hot new shot to wish Anna a lovely Friday while countless others raved over her gorgeous figure in the NSFW outfit. A few others had no words for the jaw-dropping shot and commented using emoji instead.

“Beautiful and attractive, I love you,” one fan commented.

“Gorgeous Have fabulous time and weekend,” another chimed in on the photo.

“Wow Anna, you are getting more beautiful everyday,” one more wrote with a series of emoji attached to the end.

Yesterday, The Inquisitr shared that Anna gave her fans a little something else to talk about with a beautiful selfie. In the sexy new photo, the model posed in front of a camera and was photographed from the chest up. Nystrom appeared to be the one who is snapping the selfie and she looked beautiful while wearing her long, blonde locks down and slightly waved. She completed the shot with a lacy purple top that revealed her cleavage.

That shot garnered more than 178,000 likes and almost 2,700 comments.