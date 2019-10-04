‘General Hospital’ Spoilers For Monday: Lulu’s Anxious As She Prepares To Reveal The Truth To Nina

General Hospital spoilers tease that there is more to come regarding Lulu’s push to tell Nina the truth about Sasha. Viewers watched on Friday as Lulu struggled over what to do, but her decision was seemingly solidified when Charlotte talked to her about the importance of telling the truth.

As Friday’s show ended, Lulu waited near the church door as Liesl and Sasha walked toward her and Nina was on her way. Will Lulu really stop the wedding at this critical juncture to tell Nina that Sasha, Valentin, and Liesl have all been lying to her?

The Inquisitr noted that Lulu would feel conflicted over how to handle this and so she tried to confront Valentin with what she knew. However, she ended up holding back and rethinking her options.

SheKnows Soaps indicates that Lulu will be feeling anxious during Monday’s show. The sneak peek for the October 7 episode shows that Lulu will interrupt things just as Nina walks up in her wedding dress. Charlotte will pick up on the fact that something is wrong and Maxie surely won’t be happy that her bestie is throwing off her schedule for the big event.

Viewers will need to tune in on Monday to see if Lulu blurts out the truth about Valentin’s scheme to convince Nina that Sasha is her daughter. However, General Hospital spoilers detail that this situation will carry over into additional episodes over the course of the week.

Is there anything that can stop Valentin from giving Nina the wedding of her dreams? Not if he has anything to say about it…

A tense, new #GH starts RIGHT NOW on ABC! @japastu pic.twitter.com/hGwBDUAjW1 — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) October 4, 2019

Tuesday’s episode will have Dustin feeling protective which is surely a hint that he’ll be standing by Lulu during some tough moments. General Hospital spoilers also share that a declaration Lulu makes will be confirmed, so that would seem to suggest that she might actually tell Nina the truth about Sasha.

How will this declaration be confirmed? It could be that Sasha gets emotional over the big reveal, or that Michael is there and indicates that he knows the truth too. It’s not known yet what it will be that seems to prove Lulu is right in what she reveals, but it does sound as if Nina might finally find out about this big secret early next week.

How much longer can Valentin keep the truth from Nina? Their wedding is tomorrow, after all. @SofiaMattsson1

A tense, new #GH starts RIGHT NOW on ABC! @watroswatros pic.twitter.com/B6yw7urEZF — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) October 3, 2019

Loading...

Something leads Peter to cringe during Wednesday’s show and Valentin will be acting indignant and offended in some way come Thursday. That same episode has Charlotte with Lulu eating brunch and Sasha will be getting support from Michael. During Friday’s episode, General Hospital spoilers signal that Nina will be confused or flustered in some way.

The existing General Hospital spoilers don’t explicitly confirm that Lulu will tell Nina that Sasha’s not her daughter. It’s possible that she will get cut off or somehow her claims will be dismissed, but additional teasers about what comes next should emerge over the weekend.

Will Nina kick both Valentin and Sasha to the curb once the truth is finally exposed? General Hospital spoilers suggest that neither Valentin or Sasha are going anywhere quite yet, but many fans figure that Jax will soon be stepping up to lend Nina a shoulder to cry on as she navigates this anticipated implosion and everybody will be anxious to see how this plays out.