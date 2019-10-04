Olivia Culpo Spreads Her Legs, Flaunts Toned Pins & Washboard Abs In Flirty Instagram Update

Olivia Culpo served a very saucy collection of photos in her latest Instagram update.

Hot on the heels of her recent trip to France, where she turned heads at Paris Fashion Week with a suite of flamboyant and ultra-revealing outfits, the Sports Illustrated bombshell is once again traveling abroad for work to a yet-undisclosed location. Although the gorgeous supermodel has remained tight-lipped about her next destination, she did, however, offer fans a peek at her traveling outfit in a triple Instagram update that left followers wanting more.

Shared with fans on Thursday night, the new pics saw Olivia striking an array of sultry poses and she showed off her enviable figure in a curve-hugging, skin-baring, all-white ensemble. Snapped in a lavish interior, the Rhode Island-born beauty was in the process of packing her bags for the road. The model appeared to be nearly ready for her flight as she posed on a set of stairs with a couple of bags laid out around her. A tall cup of coffee was also within reach, suggesting that Olivia was just about ready to head to the airport.

While she still had some minor packing to do — judging by the still-open bags and the few items of clothing scattered around her, which indicated that last-minute preparations were underway — Olivia was already dresses for the road. The Maxim Hot 100 cover girl cut a casual figure in a pair of slim-fit sweatpants that clung to her toned legs, highlighting her fierce physique. She teamed up the snug item with a loose-fitting crop top in a matching white color, showing quite a bit of skin in the tiny garment, and slipped on a pair of white platform sneakers for comfort.

Ever the glam queen, Olivia added a little bling to her outfit with a set of sparkling silver bracelets. She further accessorized with matching small hoop earrings and carried a tiny brown leather purse, one sporting white straps that complemented the rest of her co-ord.

Olivia topped off her look with a fresh, natural makeup that included dark eyeliner and a pink matte lipstick. She pulled back her raven tresses in a sleek low pony tail, fastening her mane with a white scrunchie.

While her outfit was certainly eye-catching, it was Olivia’s flirty pose that brought people to the comments section. Photographed sitting down on the top step, the Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Edition babe spread open her legs and looked directly into the camera with a radiant, coquettish smile. Her provocative posture called attention to her chiseled thighs and sculpted calves, while also showing her slender ankles. At the same time, she flashed a glimpse of her washboard abs, showcased in the long-sleeved crop top that was hemmed just below the chest line.

A swipe to the next slide saw Olivia showing her playful side as she raised her hands in a meditation-like pose in an attempt to give off some zen vibes. In the caption, the 27-year-old hottie refereed to this as getting mentally prepared for the trip ahead.

The meditation technique proved to be particularly relaxing, judging by the last photo in the set. The third snap showed Olivia lounging on the floor, with her legs still spread open and her incredibly toned midriff completely exposed. Maxim‘s hottest woman shared an additional photo to her Instagram Stories, one that followed in the same vein and showed her laying on top of her suitcase in a very similar pose. The model flaunted her ripped abs, while also flashing a hint of the red bra she wore underneath the crop top.

Needless to say, her sexy pose immediately caught the eye of her fans, who rewarded the triple update with more than 73,000 likes. Plenty of followers also dropped by the comments section to compliment the former Miss Universe for her smoking-hot look.

“Epic,” wrote one person.

“Ffs woman! Give the rest of us a chance!!” was a second reply, followed by a fire emoji.

“YOU LOOK FABULOUS BABE,” read a third message, trailed by two heart emoji and a pair of heart-eyes emoji.

“Leggssss,” penned a fourth fan, adding a heart-eyes emoji for emphasis.

“You look so good even in just a plain white sweatpants,” noted another admirer, clearly captivated by Olivia’s beauty.

In the caption, Olivia asked fans to venture a guess as to where she was heading.

“Into my arms?” quipped one Instagram user.