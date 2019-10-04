Colombian Bombshell Sara Orrego Sizzles In Black Lingerie & Unbuttoned Daisy Dukes

Sara Orrego’s Instagram page is the perfect combination of sexy shots, candid everyday moments and snippets into her modeling work. Given her versatility — and beautiful looks — it comes at no surprise that the Colombian model has attracted more than a million followers to her account.

On Friday, the South American bombshell proved that she is ready to take on the weekend when she took to the popular social media platform to share a sizzling snapshot that shows her lowering her denim shorts and exposing her lacy lingerie, which is bound to send temperatures soaring.

In the photo, Orrego is sitting down on the edge of window outdoors as she rocks a black one-piece lingerie set that features lace detail on the chest area and stomach regions, adding a little romance to the piece. The piece also has thin straps that go over the model’s shoulders, providing a gold clasp where it meets the body of the lingerie. The main part of the bodysuit is solid black, creating a perfect contrast between sexy and comfortable.

In addition, it boasts high-cut legs that come up high on her sides, helping accentuate her full, wide hips that contrast with her slender midsection. As the model indicated via the tag included with her photo and caption, the one-piece she is wearing is from Gooseberry Intimates.

Completing her look, the model wore a pair of Daisy Dukes that are completely unbuttoned in the photo. Orrego is lowering down one side of her shorts, spicing things up a notch.

Orrego is posing with her legs apart as she shoots an intense look at the camera with her lips parted. Her brunette tresses are swept over to one side and styled down in large waves that cascade over her right shoulder.

Since going live, the post — which Orrego shared with her 1.2 million Instagram followers — has garnered about 40,000 likes in just an hour of being posted, as of the time of this writing. The same short amount of time also brought in upwards of 500 comments to the photo, proving to be an instant hit. Users of the social media app who are fans of the Colombian model took to the comments section to share how they feel about the model and her photo.

“Gorgeous,” one user chimed in, trailing the comment with a red heart emoji.

“OK,” said another one followed by an astonished emoji that illustrates the sentiment.

“You’re my favorite,” said a third fan.