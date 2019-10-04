Gwen Stefani Apologizes For How ‘Fat’ She’s About To Be After Birthday Celebration With Blake Shelton

Gwen Stefani showed off her birthday gifts on Instagram.

Gwen Stefani’s friends and loved ones made sure to spoil her during her 50th birthday celebration, but some of her sweet presents seem to have her a bit concerned about fitting into her concert costumes.

As reported by People, Gwen has been using her Instagram stories to show off all the awesome gifts she was showered with as she marked her big birthday milestone. In one video, Gwen said that she was feeling “super, super loved,” and she thanked her boyfriend for the huge bouquet that he surprised her with.

“Thank you Blake Shelton for my flowers. What on Earth!?” Gwen said.

As she spoke to the camera, she gave fans a close look at a fat white vase overflowing with pink and white flowers, including roses and carnations. She also showed off the scrumptious gifts that she was given by Shelli Azoff, the wife of her manager Irving Azoff. Blake helped Gwen open at least half a dozen boxes from SusieCakes and other bakeries. One box contained a cake that was decorated like a blue gift box complete with a bow, and others contained various cream pies. According to Delish, they were from the the Apple Pan Restaurant in Los Angeles.

“Tooooooooo much pie I’m gonna be fat in Vegas sorry,” Gwen wrote.

Her humorous response to the gift was a reference to her Las Vegas residency. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Gwen recently reminded her fans that she’ll be back on the stage at Zappos Theater next Friday.

As Gwen continued opening the boxes of cakes and pastries from Shelli, she exclaimed that her friend is a “maniac” for sending her so many sweets. This prompted Blake to break out singing the Michael Sembello song “Maniac” from the movie Flashdance.

Gwen reportedly celebrated her birthday at her parents’ house, where she was joined by Blake and her three sons, Kingston, 13, Zuma, 10, and Apollo, 5. An insider said that the “family celebration” was exactly what Gwen wanted and complimented Blake for being an awesome “extra dad to her boys.”

A source also told Entertainment Tonight that Blake has plenty of post-birthday surprises planned for Gwen, including a vacation to an undisclosed location and a big Halloween-themed bash.

“Blake wants to make her feel special. He’s planning a big party for her, he is going all out! It’s a costume party,” the insider dished. “Gwen is a huge costume lover. She has always loved dressing up for Halloween.”

The source said that Gwen Stefani couldn’t be happier right now, describing her as “completely in love” and saying that she considers Blake “her soulmate and best friend.”

If fans want to get an inside look at what could turn out to be a month-long birthday celebration for Gwen, they should make sure to keeping checking her Instagram stories for updates.