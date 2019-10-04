WWE News: Randy Orton Praises AEW, Wants To Wrestle Sammy Guevara

The premiere of AEW: Dynamite has earned positive feedback from the wrestling community. Fans feel optimistic regarding the future of the show, as the first episode recorded impressive television ratings on TNT. The show has certainly caught the attention of the WWE as the company issued an official statement to congratulate AEW, as previously reported by The Inquisitr.

It appears that WWE superstar Randy Orton also tuned in to witness history, as he revealed while playing Call of Duty on Twitch last night.

“Hey, speaking of Vince, that AEW looked f*cking cool, huh? Did you watch that show last night?” said Orton, per Wrestlezone.

“I’ll tell you what, it’s that big match feel, the big show feel. Cody and Sammy, that kid can do some sh*t. I’d love to work with that kid. They had a great match. I thought that opening the show with that match was a good idea and well-received,” added Orton, in regard to the match between Cody Rhodes and Sammy Guevara.

Earlier this year, rumors suggested that Orton could be open to enter contract talks with AEW. With his WWE deal expiring in the upcoming year, the two sides have yet to reach an agreement on an extension. While it’s possible that he may be simply using AEW as leverage, stranger things have happened in the wrestling world. As one of the most prominent WWE wrestlers from the 2000s, Orton would bring star power to AEW.

Many former WWE stars such as Chris Jericho and Dean Ambrose have successfully jumped ship to AEW, which could influence others to follow suit. The landscape of professional wrestling has certainly changed for the better now that there is an alternative on a major network.

In recent months, WWE has offered generous contracts to many wrestlers who were set to become free agents. Considering that Orton has been signed by the WWE since 2001, it’s likely that Vince McMahon will keep him away from joining AEW. Orton’s recent remarks will probably not generate a positive response from WWE management, especially now that Jericho has called out the company, as noted by The Inquisitr.

As tension continues to escalate with AEW, it will be interesting to see whether WWE takes any measures to stop superstars from discussing the competition. For now, wrestling fans are keeping an eye on the situation of Orton’s contract, as some are already intrigued by the prospect of potentially seeing him in AEW.